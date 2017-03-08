Police Seek Justin Paul Douglas Mullins For Ocoee Village Apartments Murder

Wednesday, March 8, 2017

Andrew Justin Hensley, 33, was killed in an altercation at an apartment complex in Cleveland early Wednesday morning.

Investigators were conducting an investigation of the incident at Ocoee Village apartments at 1300 2nd St. N.E.

Investigators are asking for the public's help with locating Justin Paul Douglas Mullins, 21, who has been charged with first-degree murder regarding the homicide at Ocoee Village apartments.

At approximately 12:05 a.m., the 911 Communications Center received multiple phone calls regarding an altercation that had taken place at an apartment. When deputies arrived on scene, they discovered a deceased man.



Officials said, "Our investigation is still in the early stages, and releasable updates will be provided as they become available."

The incident has been ruled a homicide.