Police Seek Justin Paul Douglas Mullins For Ocoee Village Apartments Murder

Wednesday, March 8, 2017
Andrew Justin Hensley
Andrew Justin Hensley

Andrew Justin Hensley, 33, was killed in an altercation at an apartment complex in Cleveland early Wednesday morning.

Investigators were conducting an investigation of the incident at Ocoee Village apartments at 1300 2nd St. N.E.

Investigators are asking for the public's help with locating Justin Paul Douglas Mullins, 21, who has been charged with first-degree murder regarding the homicide at Ocoee Village apartments.

 

At approximately 12:05 a.m., the 911 Communications Center received multiple phone calls regarding an altercation that had taken place at an apartment. When deputies arrived on scene, they discovered a deceased man.

Officials said, "Our investigation is still in the early stages, and releasable updates will be provided as they become available."

The incident has been ruled a homicide.

 

 

Justin Paul Douglas Mullins
Justin Paul Douglas Mullins

Suspects Identified, Interviewed In Dalton High Investigation

AUDIO: County Commission Meeting 3/8/17

Bristol Attorney Indicted On Additional Charges Of Theft


Two students have been identified as two of the parties responsible for the threatening note that was found on Monday morning at Dalton High School, said police. The students, both juvenile male,

Ongoing case work by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in additional indictments for a Bristol attorney accused of stealing thousands of dollars from estates


Two students have been identified as two of the parties responsible for the threatening note that was found on Monday morning at Dalton High School, said police. The students, both juvenile male, have been interviewed by police investigators and are cooperating with the investigation. At this time, no charges have been filed against either student. Charges are still possible

AUDIO: County Commission Meeting 3/8/17

The Day After The Chattanooga Elections

It's been almost a year since my father, Senator Ward Crutchfield died.  I know from growing up and being in and around political events, campaigns and elections all my life how challenging it can be. Getting involved in politics is not easy and local elections are perhaps the hardest and often ugliest. They pit family against family, friends against friends and often the

Roy Exum: Our 'Plan To Fail'

At a recent meeting of the Hamilton County School Board I asked how many projects were currently under construction and was told, "None." Fearing that I had been misunderstood, I rephrased my question. "I am sorry … I meant to say how many new schools or major renovations are currently underway, and when are they scheduled to be completed?" "None … we don't have any money,"

Zane Williams First State Wrestling Champ For Boyd-Buchanan

Boyd-Buchanan has never been known as a powerhouse in high school wrestling, but first-year head coach Shane Turner is in the process of changing that. The Buccaneers don't have a practice area to call their own and they don't even own a complete mat, but that's about to change as well. The Boyd-Buchanan wrestling story reached a new high about three weeks ago when Zane Williams

Alonzo Heyward: Two-Time Champion For Central

Alonzo Heyward would be just as happy flying under the radar and not being noticed by anyone. But that's hard to do when you earn a state wrestling title for the second year in a row and conclude your high school career as a four-time state medalist. Ricky Johnson was the last two-time state champion for the Central Purple Pounders back in the early 90s and his brother Kevin


