New Hiking Trails, Entranceway Likely To Be Part Of Long-Range Plan For Historic Moccasin Bend

Wednesday, March 8, 2017

New hiking trails and a new entranceway will likely be part of a long-range plan expected to be issued by the National Park Service in May after a lengthy study, the director of the Friends of Moccasin Bend said.

Michael Wurzel said he does not know yet what the NPS will recommend for an interpretative center.

He said property the group owns that was formerly a barge site could be a trailhead or, eventually, a center.

Another option, he said, would be for the NPS to partner with the Visitors Bureau and have one or two rangers stationed at a site on the North Shore or downtown giving information about the National Archaeological District.

Mr. Wurzel told the North Chattanooga Chamber that 10 miles of new hiking trails are likely to ring Moccasin Bend - augmenting the current Blue Blazes Trail and another trail along an old land route.

There is expected to be an eventual connection to the Riverwalk that currently ends at Renaissance Park, he said.

Mr. Wurzel said plans are still in place for a park to go into place near new freeway construction at US 27, including a bicycle training layout. He said that park cannot open until work on widening the Olgiati Bridge is completed in 2019.

He said the route to Moccasin Bend is bland and unsafe for pedestrians and bicyclists so upgrading it with landscaping, bicycle lanes and safety features is at the top of the list.