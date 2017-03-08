Senators Isakson And Perdue Say Action Is Needed To Address Threats To Jewish Institutions In Georgia, Nationwide

Wednesday, March 8, 2017

Following the recent threats against Jewish Community Centers and other Jewish organizations in Georgia and around the country, U.S. Senators Johnny Isakson and David Perdue on Tuesday wrote to key national security leaders to request enhanced security and continued vigilance surrounding these threats to our national security.

According to the Jewish Federation, the Atlanta Jewish Academy, the Marcus Jewish Community Center in Dunwoody and the Augusta Jewish Community Center have all received threats. Additionally, the Anti-Defamation League said its Atlanta office received a threat this week.

In a letter signed by all 100 U.S. Senators, Senator Isakson and Senator Perdue called on Department of Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly, Attorney General Jeff Sessions and FBI Director James Comey to provide specific plans that will be taken by the administration to protect these centers, which play a key role in Georgia’s communities, from the current threats of violence.

In their letter, Senator Isakson and Senator Perdue thanked these departments for their ongoing efforts to address these matters and asked each to “inform us of the actions that your departments plan to take to address threats against these and other religious institutions.”

“We are concerned that the number of incidents is accelerating and failure to address and deter these threats will place innocent people at risk and threaten the financial viability of JCCs, many of which are institutions in their communities,” the senators wrote. “We stand ready to work with you to ensure that these centers can continue to serve their communities free from violence and intimidation.”

