Dalton Police Department Arrests 7 In Online Prostitution Sting

Wednesday, March 8, 2017

The Dalton Police Department arrested seven potential “Johns” in a prostitution sting on Tuesday night. In recent months, Dalton detectives have received complaints of prostitutes operating in the area and have been investigating. The department conducted a similar operation on Feb. 22, that resulted in the arrest of eight people.

An undercover officer posed as a prostitute for the operation. Investigators placed an ad online and the suspects agreed to meet with the officer at a hotel in Dalton. Arrested in the operation were:



· Keeon Jerome Almon, 38, 6 Luminosa Terrace, Rome, Ga.

· Russell Brunni, 53, 1201 Calhoun Ave, Rome, Ga.

· John Alan Deere, 69, 2206 Flagstick Drive, Matthews, N.C.

· Brandon Karl Gokey, 29, 50 Church Street, Rockmart, Ga.

· Jeffery Oliver, 53, 12 Cordoe Drive, Rome, Ga.

· Shawn Regan Taylor, 53, 3008 Highland Circle, Rocky Face, Ga.

· Kevin Timothy Yount, 42, 1805 Shadow Lane, Dalton, Ga.

Each arrestee was charged with one count of misdemeanor pandering against a person 18 years of age or older. Yount was also charged with possession of less than one ounce of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of a schedule 4 drug.