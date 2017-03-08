Red Bank Commissioners Consider Allowing Restaurants To Serve Beer Outside

Wednesday, March 8, 2017 - by Gail Perry

The Red Bank commissioners are considering an ordinance that will allow restaurants to serve beer in outdoor dining areas. Mayor John Roberts predicted that in the future more people will want to sit outside at restaurants. City Attorney Arnold Stulce said the ordinance will require certain limitations pertaining to noise, hours that it would be allowed and screening requirements such as a low wall or fence and planting of evergreens. The spaces dedicated to outdoor food service would also have to stay off of the right-of-way such as a sidewalk. The ordinance would apply to both restaurants and tasting rooms for craft breweries.

A new restaurant that would like to locate in Red Bank also wants to have outdoor seating, said Mayor Roberts. He made a motion to table the discussion until the March 21 commission meeting in order to give the commissioners more time to make sure the ordinance will not restrict new businesses.



The commissioners acting as the Red Bank Beer Board did approve a beer license for another new restaurant on Tuesday night. Pizza Cortile will be at 4400 Dayton Blvd.



On second and final reading an ordinance was amended to set sight screening requirements for two properties located on Passons Road.



Another zoning ordinance was amended that will allow retailers to display products on their own properties, outside their stores in the commercial C-1 and C-2 zones.



A special presentation was made to the city from the Red Bank Soddy Daisy Charitable Foundation. This is a non-profit that was set up years ago between the two cities, said the mayor. Each year, money is given to both Red Bank and Soddy Daisy for specified uses and with conditions that the city must agree to. The project that benefits from the money must serve the community and enhance the life of all Red Bank citizens. This year the $23,153 grant will be used to make needed repairs to the 20 year old Kids Corner Playground at Unaka Street and Redding Road.



Police Chief Tim Christol received permission from the commission to declare as surplus, property identified in the yearly audit that is unable to be returned to the owner. This property involved weapons that have been awarded to Red Bank by court order. The chief said some are used for police training but the balance must be disposed of through a licensed gun dealer. The exchange will give the police department store credit that can be used for needed items.



Commissioner Ed LeCompte announced that the five appointed members of the Red Bank school exploratory committee will have its first meeting at 7 p.m. on Tuesday March 14 at city hall.



The Red Bank Jubilee and Moon Pie Festival will take place on May 6 starting at 10 a.m. through 4 p.m. There will be 50-60 vendors selling handmade crafts, live music and food vendors. That same day on the north end of Red Bank Park the police department will hold a safety expo.

