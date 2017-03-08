Bristol Attorney Indicted On Additional Charges Of Theft

Wednesday, March 8, 2017

Ongoing case work by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in additional indictments for a Bristol attorney accused of stealing thousands of dollars from estates in which he served as executor.

At the request of 2nd District Attorney General Barry Staubus, TBI special agents began investigating Don W. Cooper in November 2015. During the course of the investigation, agents developed information that between August 2011 and November 2013, Cooper, 71, stole funds in excess of $60,000 from an estate he was hired to manage.



Last week, the Sullivan County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Cooper with six counts of theft over $10,000 and one count of theft over $60,000. Cooper turned himself in on Wednesday, and was booked into the Sullivan County Jail. He was released after posting a $15,000 bond.



Prior to the most recent charges, Cooper was indicted by a Sullivan County Grand Jury in April 2016 on one count of theft over $250,000 and again in July 2016 on one count of theft over $10,000. Those charges also involve the theft of funds from estates in which he served as executor.

