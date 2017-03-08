AUDIO: County Commission Meeting 3/8/17

I am somewhat torn about the need for a brick and mortar visitor center. I can't remember the last time I actually went to one for information. I can find as much and more info online prior to a visit anywhere rather than waiting until I reach a destination to see what is available and where I will be spending my time and money. There are loads of internet ... (click for more)
At a recent meeting of the Hamilton County School Board I asked how many projects were currently under construction and was told, “None.” Fearing that I had been misunderstood, I rephrased my question. “I am sorry … I meant to say how many new schools or major renovations are currently underway, and when are they scheduled to be completed?” “None … we don’t have any money,” ... (click for more)