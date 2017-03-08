 Wednesday, March 8, 2017 61.3°F   clear   Clear

Breaking News


AUDIO: County Commission Meeting 3/8/17

Wednesday, March 8, 2017


March 8, 2017

AUDIO: County Commission Meeting 3/8/17

March 8, 2017

Bristol Attorney Indicted On Additional Charges Of Theft

March 8, 2017

Red Bank Commissioners Consider Allowing Restaurants To Serve Beer Outside


(click for more)

Ongoing case work by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in additional indictments for a Bristol attorney accused of stealing thousands of dollars from estates ... (click for more)

The Red Bank commissioners are considering an ordinance that will allow restaurants to serve beer in outdoor dining areas. Mayor John Roberts predicted that in the future more people will want ... (click for more)


Breaking News

AUDIO: County Commission Meeting 3/8/17

(click for more)

Bristol Attorney Indicted On Additional Charges Of Theft

Ongoing case work by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in additional indictments for a Bristol attorney accused of stealing thousands of dollars from estates in which he served as executor.  At the request of 2 nd  District Attorney General Barry Staubus, TBI special agents began investigating Don W. Cooper in November 2015. During ... (click for more)

Opinion

The Need For A Chattanooga Visitor Center

I am somewhat torn about the need for a brick and mortar visitor center. I can't remember the last time I actually went to one for information. I can find as much and more info online prior to a visit anywhere rather than waiting until I reach a destination to see what is available and where I will be spending my time and money.  There are loads of internet ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Our 'Plan To Fail'

At a recent meeting of the Hamilton County School Board I asked how many projects were currently under construction and was told, “None.” Fearing that I had been misunderstood, I rephrased my question. “I am sorry … I meant to say how many new schools or major renovations are currently underway, and when are they scheduled to be completed?” “None … we don’t have any money,” ... (click for more)

Sports

Zane Williams First State Wrestling Champ For Boyd-Buchanan

Boyd-Buchanan has never been known as a powerhouse in high school wrestling, but first-year head coach Shane Turner is in the process of changing that. The Buccaneers don’t have a practice area to call their own and they don’t even own a complete mat, but that’s about to change as well. The Boyd-Buchanan wrestling story reached a new high about three weeks ago when Zane Williams ... (click for more)

Alonzo Heyward: Two-Time Champion For Central

Alonzo Heyward would be just as happy flying under the radar and not being noticed by anyone. But that’s hard to do when you earn a state wrestling title for the second year in a row and conclude your high school career as a four-time state medalist. Ricky Johnson was the last two-time state champion for the Central Purple Pounders back in the early 90s and his brother Kevin ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors