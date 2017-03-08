 Wednesday, March 8, 2017 75.0°F   clear   Clear

Suspects Identified, Interviewed In Dalton High Investigation

Wednesday, March 8, 2017

Two students have been identified as two of the parties responsible for the threatening note that was found on Monday morning at Dalton High School, said police. The students, both juvenile male, have been interviewed by police investigators and are cooperating with the investigation.

At this time, no charges have been filed against either student. Charges are still possible in the case, and the investigation is continuing. 

The note in question was found on the floor of a classroom at Dalton High School on Monday morning by another student. That student turned it in to the school which notified the police department. The note appears to be a written conversation between at least two individuals and includes language that speaks of guns and shootings at the school with the word “tomorrow.”

On Tuesday, the Dalton Police Department had a heavy presence at the school and no problems occurred. Investigators have been working since Monday to identify the parties responsible for the note.
 


