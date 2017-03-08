Assessor Haynes Says 80% Of Home Values Went Up Less Than 20%

Wednesday, March 8, 2017

New Assessor of Property Marty Haynes said in the new property reappraisals that 80 percent of the new values went up less than 20 percent.

He said, "Most went up 10-15 percent, which is typical for a four-year period according to the national average.

Assessor Haynes said most of the property reappraisal notices have already been sent out.

He said the remainder are set to be mailed in two mailings next week.

Yet to be sent are residential notices for Ooltewah, Harrison, Soddy Daisy, Sale Creek and Signal Mountain.

All the commercial notices have been mailed, he said.