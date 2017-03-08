Rhea County Couple Seeks $1 Million Against Church In Chattanooga After Fall While Spraying Ductwork

Wednesday, March 8, 2017

A Rhea County couple is seeking $1 million in damages against a church in Chattanooga after the husband fell and was badly injured while spraying ductwork.

Robert W. and Gail Watts sued Christway Community Church and the church employee who set up the piece of equipment that fell (name unknown).

The suit says Mr. Watts was hired for work last summer. It says he was injured on July 25.

Arriving at the church, he said he was met by a man who informed him that a hydraulic bucket lift owned by the church had been set up for him to apply the spray.

It says the lift collapsed, causing him to fall 12-14 feet.

He was rushed to Parkridge East Hospital, where a metal plate and six screws were installed in his left arm to correct a fracture dislocation of his left elbow.

The suit says he also suffered various injuries to his back, legs, neck, feet and right arm.

The complaint says it was found that the bucket lift was not correctly installed and that a pin used to stabilize and secure the base of the lift was left out.

Medical bills thus far are approximately $50,000, it was stated.

The suit says Mr. Watts can no longer do some of the work he previously did and is now unable to golf, fish and ride motorcycles.

The suit was filed by attorney Andrew Tucker of Dayton.