David Gildon Was Victim In Tuesday's Crash On Bayshore Drive

Wednesday, March 8, 2017

The driver in Tuesday night’s fatal crash on Bayshore Drive was David L. Gildon, 49. Mr. Gildon was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The passenger, Chason Biggs, 22, was transported to a local hospital by HCEMS with what were believed to be critical injuries. He is still hospitalized and there is no update presently on his current condition.

Two HCSO deputies received minor burns while trying to get one of the parties from the vehicle. Their burns did not require additional medical treatment other than being addressed by medics on the scene.

HCSO Traffic Investigators are continuing to investigate the accident.