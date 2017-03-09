Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Thursday, March 9, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

ARLEDGE, CHAD EDWARD

2104 BARTOW LN HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY (U/$1000)

---

BAILEY, DEMETRIUS CORDELL

2302 CORRAL TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BALLARD, RODNEY

3407 MYRE AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)

---

BERRY, SAMUEL VERDEL

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

---

BOOHER, ASHLEY RAYE

204 EAST TENATE CIRCLE CHICKUMAGA, 30707

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

THEFT OF PROPERTY AUTO THEFT OVER $10000

---

BRADWELL, JERRY DANIEL

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA,

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

---

BRENNEN, JESSICA N

1629 N CHESTER ROAD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

---

BROWN, CHARLES EDWARD

110 ONEAL ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OF PROPERTY)

---

BROWN, DARIEN QUINTELL

1228 POPULAR #E CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

---

BUSH, JEFFERY LEE

3547 COTTONWOOD LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 58 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

CARSON, EDGAR LEVETT

1102 MOSS ST.

CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAILURE TO APPEAR---CORRELL, JACOB LEE9898 COUNTY ROAD 91 BRYANT, 35958Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency:Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---DEAN, DANIELLE ELISE1400 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaSPEEDINGDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED---DILBECK, COTY AARON215 NEWMERRAY TOWN CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY---DUCKETT, ANTHONY LYNNHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Chatt. Housing AuthorityVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY )---DUFF, SKIPPER EUGENE1514 CALDWELL LANE EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (DUI 3RD)---ELMORE, EVAN ALEXANDER6807 HICKORY LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENTPUBLIC INTOXICATION---ERVIN, KEARIA SHEA146 PENINSULA ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37381Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINORPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO COPOSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CODRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE---FITTEN, LAVANTE DAYMON1605 E 14TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSENO PROOF OF INSURANCEFAIL TO YIELD---GREEN, DAKOTA MICHAEL104 ELM STREET ROSSVILLE,Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA, COUNTY, GA)---HARTLEY, JORDAN REED8264 ELLIE PLAZA HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyREGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---HEATH, CAROLYN SUE54 TRAILER LANE RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA COUNTY, GA)---HENDERSON, JULIA ALISHA105 MARSH DR CHICKAMAUGA, 30707Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankFAILURE TO APPEAR---JACKSON, TWAIN MARQUISE7739 NAUTICAL WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY---JARRETT, LORENZO1816 CITICO AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAILURE TO APPEAR---JONES, KAMESHA LEANN700 ABROR LEE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---LAWS, AMBER JANAE131 STILES LANE KINGSTON, 37763Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---LEE, HASSAN ARIF5900 CHAMPION ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaLIGHT LAW VIOLATION (FAILURE TO DIM LIGHTS)DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSENO PROOF OF INSURANCE---LEFEVER-LEIGH, GABRIEL DREAMINGWOLF3139 HIGHWAY 41 RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCERESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSDISORDERLY CONDUCT---LEON, GONZALEZ JESUS ALBERTO4714 DEANNE LANE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency:SPEEDINGFAILURE TO APPEAR---LUTTRELL, STEWART BRODIEHOMELESS SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---MACK, JAVONNIE R3909 6TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULTDUTY UPON STRIKING FIXTURES UPON A HIGHWAYTHEFT OF PROPERTY---MEIS, ALISA J10246 B BAINUM DR OOLTEWAH, 373630000Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---MONTGOMERY, QUENTON2644 JOHNSON RD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---MYRICKS, JOE LEANDER201 EADES ST APT 431 CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeINTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLSDOMESTIC ASSAULTTHEFT OF PROPERTY ( THEFT OVER $1,000)AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESSPASSAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULTRESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCHPTR (SIMPLE ASSAULT)---NEWTON, CHARLES EVERETT1803 GREEN POND RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---NORRIS, JAMES WESLEY5600 PINELAWN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeVIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER---ORR, DARRIN DEWAYNE778 W MAIN STREET COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)---PERRY, JAMES DAVID5301 GRAND AVE EAST RIDGE, 37407Age at Arrest: 62 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED---PHILLIPS, STACEY LYNN267 COLLINS RIVER DRIVE ROCK ISLAND, 33581Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCONTEMPT OF COURT ( NON CHILD SUPPOERT )---PIERCE, BRENDA MICHELLE5013 SUNBEAM AQVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSSESSUION OF METH(SELL,DE---RICHARDSON, DUANE ESTIL938 WESLEY DRIVE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---ROGERS, BRETT ALLEN1515 SHAHAN LANE BIRCHWOOD, 37308Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION ( DOMESTIC ASSUALT )DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFAILURE TO APPEAR---SEIBER, APRIL ROSE111 PAINT ROCK FERRY RD APT A KINGSTON, 37763Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---STEPHENSON, DONNA MARIE900 MOUNTAIN CREEK ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTYTHEFT UNDER 500---TALIAFERRO, DARIUS ANTONIO2001 APPLING STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTYEVADING ARRESTCRIMINAL IMPERSONATION---TALLEY, BRIDGETT INET925 SHALLOWFORD RD APT#19 CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyASSAULT---TURNER, BRIONA LISHAE8319 IRIS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCELEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLEOPEN CONTAINER LAW---WILLIAMS, ADRIAN EUGENE240 DOGWOOD DR WINCHESTER, 37398Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)---WILLIAMS, CHELSEA RAELYNN1552 MARSH LANE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---WOODEN, SARAH OLIVIA2628 STEVEN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CODRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO

Here are the mug shots:

ARLEDGE, CHAD EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 11/14/1986

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (U/$1000) BAILEY, DEMETRIUS CORDELL

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 02/11/1980

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BALLARD, RODNEY

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 03/31/1965

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2017

Charge(s):

911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE) BERRY, SAMUEL VERDEL

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 03/30/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT BOOHER, ASHLEY RAYE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 06/22/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2017

Charge(s):

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

THEFT OF PROPERTY AUTO THEFT OVER $10000 BRENNEN, JESSICA N

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 11/11/1990

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY BROWN, CHARLES EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 10/01/1967

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OF PROPERTY) BROWN, DARIEN QUINTELL

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 12/29/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2017

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING BUSH, JEFFERY LEE

Age at Arrest: 58

Date of Birth: 01/12/1959

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CARSON, EDGAR LEVETT

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 10/23/1966

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2017

Charge(s):

CONTEMPT OF COURT (NONE CHILD SUPPORT)

CORRELL, JACOB LEE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 07/02/1991

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DEAN, DANIELLE ELISE

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 02/06/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2017

Charge(s):

SPEEDING

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED DILBECK, COTY AARON

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 07/12/1989

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY DUCKETT, ANTHONY LYNN

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 01/06/1982

Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority



Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY ) DUFF, SKIPPER EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 10/24/1963

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (DUI 3RD) ELMORE, EVAN ALEXANDER

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 09/22/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION ERVIN, KEARIA SHEA

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 05/27/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2017

Charge(s):

CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO

POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE FITTEN, LAVANTE DAYMON

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 08/21/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

NO PROOF OF INSURANCE

FAIL TO YIELD GREEN, DAKOTA MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 02/25/1996

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2017

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA, COUNTY, GA) HARTLEY, JORDAN REED

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 03/26/1990

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2017

Charge(s):

REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

HEATH, CAROLYN SUE

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 05/29/1974

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2017

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA COUNTY, GA) HENDERSON, JULIA ALISHA

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 10/19/1996

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR JACKSON, TWAIN MARQUISE

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 05/25/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY JARRETT, LORENZO

Age at Arrest: 59

Date of Birth: 07/01/1957

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR JONES, KAMESHA LEANN

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 12/31/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LAWS, AMBER JANAE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 11/05/1982

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LEE, HASSAN ARIF

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 03/30/1978

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2017

Charge(s):

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION (FAILURE TO DIM LIGHTS)

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

NO PROOF OF INSURANCE LEFEVER-LEIGH, GABRIEL DREAMINGWOLF

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 03/15/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2017

Charge(s):

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT LEON, GONZALEZ JESUS ALBERTO

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 08/12/1997

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2017

Charge(s):

SPEEDING

FAILURE TO APPEAR LUTTRELL, STEWART BRODIE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 06/19/1986

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



MACK, JAVONNIE R

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 06/17/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

DUTY UPON STRIKING FIXTURES UPON A HIGHWAY

THEFT OF PROPERTY MEIS, ALISA J

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 10/03/1979

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MONTGOMERY, QUENTON

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 05/19/1995

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

NEWTON, CHARLES EVERETT

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 12/15/1988

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

NORRIS, JAMES WESLEY

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 05/26/1985

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER ORR, DARRIN DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 10/14/1989

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT) PERRY, JAMES DAVID

Age at Arrest: 62

Date of Birth: 10/22/1954

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED PHILLIPS, STACEY LYNN

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 05/30/1988

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2017

Charge(s):

CONTEMPT OF COURT ( NON CHILD SUPPOERT ) PIERCE, BRENDA MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 08/16/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2017

Charge(s):

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

THEFT UNDER $1000 RICHARDSON, DUANE ESTIL

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 07/18/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)



