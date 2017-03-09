Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:
ARLEDGE, CHAD EDWARD
2104 BARTOW LN HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY (U/$1000)
---
BAILEY, DEMETRIUS CORDELL
2302 CORRAL TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BALLARD, RODNEY
3407 MYRE AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
---
BERRY, SAMUEL VERDEL
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
BOOHER, ASHLEY RAYE
204 EAST TENATE CIRCLE CHICKUMAGA, 30707
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
THEFT OF PROPERTY AUTO THEFT OVER $10000
---
BRADWELL, JERRY DANIEL
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
BRENNEN, JESSICA N
1629 N CHESTER ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
BROWN, CHARLES EDWARD
110 ONEAL ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OF PROPERTY)
---
BROWN, DARIEN QUINTELL
1228 POPULAR #E CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
BUSH, JEFFERY LEE
3547 COTTONWOOD LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
CARSON, EDGAR LEVETT
1102 MOSS ST.
CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
CORRELL, JACOB LEE
9898 COUNTY ROAD 91 BRYANT, 35958
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency:
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
DEAN, DANIELLE ELISE
1400 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
SPEEDING
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
---
DILBECK, COTY AARON
215 NEWMERRAY TOWN CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
DUCKETT, ANTHONY LYNN
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY )
---
DUFF, SKIPPER EUGENE
1514 CALDWELL LANE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (DUI 3RD)
---
ELMORE, EVAN ALEXANDER
6807 HICKORY LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
ERVIN, KEARIA SHEA
146 PENINSULA ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37381
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
---
FITTEN, LAVANTE DAYMON
1605 E 14TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
FAIL TO YIELD
---
GREEN, DAKOTA MICHAEL
104 ELM STREET ROSSVILLE,
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA, COUNTY, GA)
---
HARTLEY, JORDAN REED
8264 ELLIE PLAZA HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
HEATH, CAROLYN SUE
54 TRAILER LANE RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA COUNTY, GA)
---
HENDERSON, JULIA ALISHA
105 MARSH DR CHICKAMAUGA, 30707
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
JACKSON, TWAIN MARQUISE
7739 NAUTICAL WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
JARRETT, LORENZO
1816 CITICO AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
JONES, KAMESHA LEANN
700 ABROR LEE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
LAWS, AMBER JANAE
131 STILES LANE KINGSTON, 37763
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
LEE, HASSAN ARIF
5900 CHAMPION ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION (FAILURE TO DIM LIGHTS)
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
---
LEFEVER-LEIGH, GABRIEL DREAMINGWOLF
3139 HIGHWAY 41 RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
LEON, GONZALEZ JESUS ALBERTO
4714 DEANNE LANE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency:
SPEEDING
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
LUTTRELL, STEWART BRODIE
HOMELESS SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MACK, JAVONNIE R
3909 6TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
DUTY UPON STRIKING FIXTURES UPON A HIGHWAY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
MEIS, ALISA J
10246 B BAINUM DR OOLTEWAH, 373630000
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MONTGOMERY, QUENTON
2644 JOHNSON RD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MYRICKS, JOE LEANDER
201 EADES ST APT 431 CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY ( THEFT OVER $1,000)
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESSPASS
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH
PTR (SIMPLE ASSAULT)
---
NEWTON, CHARLES EVERETT
1803 GREEN POND RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
NORRIS, JAMES WESLEY
5600 PINELAWN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER
---
ORR, DARRIN DEWAYNE
778 W MAIN STREET COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
---
PERRY, JAMES DAVID
5301 GRAND AVE EAST RIDGE, 37407
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED
---
PHILLIPS, STACEY LYNN
267 COLLINS RIVER DRIVE ROCK ISLAND, 33581
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT ( NON CHILD SUPPOERT )
---
PIERCE, BRENDA MICHELLE
5013 SUNBEAM AQVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSSESSUION OF METH(SELL,DE
---
RICHARDSON, DUANE ESTIL
938 WESLEY DRIVE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
ROGERS, BRETT ALLEN
1515 SHAHAN LANE BIRCHWOOD, 37308
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( DOMESTIC ASSUALT )
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
SEIBER, APRIL ROSE
111 PAINT ROCK FERRY RD APT A KINGSTON, 37763
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
STEPHENSON, DONNA MARIE
900 MOUNTAIN CREEK ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT UNDER 500
---
TALIAFERRO, DARIUS ANTONIO
2001 APPLING STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
EVADING ARREST
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
---
TALLEY, BRIDGETT INET
925 SHALLOWFORD RD APT#19 CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT
---
TURNER, BRIONA LISHAE
8319 IRIS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
---
WILLIAMS, ADRIAN EUGENE
240 DOGWOOD DR WINCHESTER, 37398
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
WILLIAMS, CHELSEA RAELYNN
1552 MARSH LANE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WOODEN, SARAH OLIVIA
2628 STEVEN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
