Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Thursday, March 9, 2017

Here are the mug shots:

ARLEDGE, CHAD EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 11/14/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (U/$1000)
BAILEY, DEMETRIUS CORDELL
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 02/11/1980
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BALLARD, RODNEY
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 03/31/1965
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2017
Charge(s):
  • 911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
BERRY, SAMUEL VERDEL
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 03/30/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
BOOHER, ASHLEY RAYE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 06/22/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2017
Charge(s):
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY AUTO THEFT OVER $10000
BRENNEN, JESSICA N
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 11/11/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
BROWN, CHARLES EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 10/01/1967
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OF PROPERTY)
BROWN, DARIEN QUINTELL
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 12/29/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2017
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
BUSH, JEFFERY LEE
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 01/12/1959
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CARSON, EDGAR LEVETT
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 10/23/1966
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2017
Charge(s):
  • CONTEMPT OF COURT (NONE CHILD SUPPORT)

CORRELL, JACOB LEE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 07/02/1991
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DEAN, DANIELLE ELISE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 02/06/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2017
Charge(s):
  • SPEEDING
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
DILBECK, COTY AARON
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 07/12/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
DUCKETT, ANTHONY LYNN
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 01/06/1982
Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority

Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY )
DUFF, SKIPPER EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 10/24/1963
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (DUI 3RD)
ELMORE, EVAN ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 09/22/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
ERVIN, KEARIA SHEA
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 05/27/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2017
Charge(s):
  • CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
  • POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
FITTEN, LAVANTE DAYMON
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 08/21/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
  • FAIL TO YIELD
GREEN, DAKOTA MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 02/25/1996
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2017
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA, COUNTY, GA)
HARTLEY, JORDAN REED
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 03/26/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2017
Charge(s):
  • REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

HEATH, CAROLYN SUE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 05/29/1974
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2017
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA COUNTY, GA)
HENDERSON, JULIA ALISHA
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 10/19/1996
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
JACKSON, TWAIN MARQUISE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 05/25/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
JARRETT, LORENZO
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 07/01/1957
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
JONES, KAMESHA LEANN
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 12/31/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LAWS, AMBER JANAE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 11/05/1982
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LEE, HASSAN ARIF
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 03/30/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2017
Charge(s):
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION (FAILURE TO DIM LIGHTS)
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
LEFEVER-LEIGH, GABRIEL DREAMINGWOLF
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 03/15/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2017
Charge(s):
  • TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
LEON, GONZALEZ JESUS ALBERTO
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 08/12/1997
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2017
Charge(s):
  • SPEEDING
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
LUTTRELL, STEWART BRODIE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 06/19/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MACK, JAVONNIE R
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 06/17/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • DUTY UPON STRIKING FIXTURES UPON A HIGHWAY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
MEIS, ALISA J
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 10/03/1979
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MONTGOMERY, QUENTON
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 05/19/1995
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
NEWTON, CHARLES EVERETT
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 12/15/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
NORRIS, JAMES WESLEY
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 05/26/1985
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER
ORR, DARRIN DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 10/14/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
PERRY, JAMES DAVID
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 10/22/1954
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED
PHILLIPS, STACEY LYNN
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 05/30/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2017
Charge(s):
  • CONTEMPT OF COURT ( NON CHILD SUPPOERT )
PIERCE, BRENDA MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 08/16/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2017
Charge(s):
  • CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
  • THEFT UNDER $1000
RICHARDSON, DUANE ESTIL
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 07/18/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)


ROGERS, BRETT ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 01/05/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( DOMESTIC ASSUALT )
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
SEIBER, APRIL ROSE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 03/28/1992
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
STEPHENSON, DONNA MARIE
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 11/05/1965
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • THEFT UNDER 500
TALIAFERRO, DARIUS ANTONIO
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 01/06/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • EVADING ARREST
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
TALLEY, BRIDGETT INET
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 08/20/1962
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2017
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
TURNER, BRIONA LISHAE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 04/21/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
WILLIAMS, ADRIAN EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 08/28/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2017
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
WILLIAMS, CHELSEA RAELYNN
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 02/19/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WOODEN, SARAH OLIVIA
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 02/13/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/08/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO


Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: ARLEDGE, CHAD EDWARD  2104 BARTOW LN HIXSON, 37343  Age at Arrest: 30 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County THEFT OF PROPERTY (U/$1000) --- BAILEY, DEMETRIUS CORDELL  2302 CORRAL TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37421  Age at Arrest: 37 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County Booked ... (click for more)

David Gildon Was Victim In Tuesday's Crash On Bayshore Drive

The driver in Tuesday night’s fatal crash on Bayshore Drive was David L. Gildon, 49. Mr. Gildon was pronounced deceased at the scene.  The passenger, Chason Biggs, 22, was transported to a local hospital by HCEMS with what were believed to be critical injuries. He is still hospitalized and there is no update presently on his current condition.  Two HCSO deputies ... (click for more)

Opinion

The Day After The Chattanooga Elections

It’s been almost a year since my father, Senator Ward Crutchfield died.  I know from growing up and being in and around political events, campaigns and elections all my life how challenging it can be. Getting involved in politics is not easy and local elections are perhaps the hardest and often ugliest. They pit family against family, friends against friends and often the ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Politicians Sound Alike

There is this black guy, a quite notable politician, who gets up to speak with the belief “we are a nation of immigrants” and he freely tell his audience it was hardly ever an easy journey for anybody. “It wasn’t easy for those of African heritage who had not come here voluntarily and yet in their own way were immigrants themselves. There was discrimination and hardship and poverty,” ... (click for more)

Sports

Lady Flames Prepare To Take On Eckerd

The Lee women’s basketball team will enter unchartered waters when it faces top-seeded and host Eckerd College in the opening round of the NCAA DII South Region National Tournament on Friday at 5 p.m. EST. The Tritons from St. Petersburg, Fla. have posted an impressive 26-4 overall record and 16-2 mark against Sunshine State Conference opponents. Eckerd has won eight straight ... (click for more)

UTC's Joyner Named Player Of The Week

University of Tennessee at Chattanooga senior Jasmine Joyner (Southaven, Miss.) was selected the Player of the Week by the Tennessee Sports Writer’s Association (TSWA).   Joyner led the Mocs to the 2017 Southern Conference Tournament title, its fifth straight and 18th overall. She averaged 16.7 points, 11.3 rebounds and three blocked shots per game on her way to being named ... (click for more)


