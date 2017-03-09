 Thursday, March 9, 2017 79.9°F   clear   Clear

Firefighters Respond To Early Morning House Fire

Thursday, March 9, 2017

The Chattanooga Fire Department received an alarm at 1:42 a.m. Thursday and responded to 1133 E. 8th St. with several fire companies.  No injuries were reported in connection with the house fire. 

When the first firefighters arrived on the scene, flames were shooting out all of the windows on the first and second floors on one side of the house. Captain Michael Thomas said firefighters with Quint 2 forced their way in through the front door to get to the fire, while other firefighters entered to search for victims. No one was found inside.

It took roughly 20 firefighters from five fire companies about 30 minutes to get the blaze under control.  

Captain Thomas estimated the dollar loss at $100,000 on the building and $25,000 for the contents. The cause of the fire is under investigation.


Grand Jury No Bills And True Bills

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report


Here are the latest no bills and true bills from the Hamilton County Grand Jury: No Bills: ANDERSON, GLORIA LORENE B 31 F 0 1 GS 1556152 DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE ANDERSON, GLORIA ... (click for more)

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: ARLEDGE, CHAD EDWARD  2104 BARTOW LN HIXSON, 37343  Age at Arrest: 30 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County ... (click for more)


Grand Jury No Bills And True Bills

Here are the latest no bills and true bills from the Hamilton County Grand Jury: No Bills: ANDERSON, GLORIA LORENE B 31 F 0 1 GS 1556152 DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE ANDERSON, GLORIA LORENE B 31 F 0 2 GS 1556151 SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION BLACK, ROBERT ELVIN W 25 M 0 1 ER 0102237 AGGRAVATED ASSAULT BLACK, ROBERT ELVIN W 25 M 0 2 ER 0050451 AGGRAVATED ASSAULT BOWMAN, ... (click for more)

Opinion

The Day After The Chattanooga Elections

It’s been almost a year since my father, Senator Ward Crutchfield died.  I know from growing up and being in and around political events, campaigns and elections all my life how challenging it can be. Getting involved in politics is not easy and local elections are perhaps the hardest and often ugliest. They pit family against family, friends against friends and often the ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Politicians Sound Alike

There is this black guy, a quite notable politician, who gets up to speak with the belief “we are a nation of immigrants” and he freely tell his audience it was hardly ever an easy journey for anybody. “It wasn’t easy for those of African heritage who had not come here voluntarily and yet in their own way were immigrants themselves. There was discrimination and hardship and poverty,” ... (click for more)

Sports

Lady Flames Prepare To Take On Eckerd

The Lee women’s basketball team will enter unchartered waters when it faces top-seeded and host Eckerd College in the opening round of the NCAA DII South Region National Tournament on Friday at 5 p.m. EST. The Tritons from St. Petersburg, Fla. have posted an impressive 26-4 overall record and 16-2 mark against Sunshine State Conference opponents. Eckerd has won eight straight ... (click for more)

UTC's Joyner Named Player Of The Week

University of Tennessee at Chattanooga senior Jasmine Joyner (Southaven, Miss.) was selected the Player of the Week by the Tennessee Sports Writer’s Association (TSWA).   Joyner led the Mocs to the 2017 Southern Conference Tournament title, its fifth straight and 18th overall. She averaged 16.7 points, 11.3 rebounds and three blocked shots per game on her way to being named ... (click for more)


