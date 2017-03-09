Firefighters Respond To Early Morning House Fire

Thursday, March 9, 2017

The Chattanooga Fire Department received an alarm at 1:42 a.m. Thursday and responded to 1133 E. 8th St. with several fire companies. No injuries were reported in connection with the house fire.



When the first firefighters arrived on the scene, flames were shooting out all of the windows on the first and second floors on one side of the house. Captain Michael Thomas said firefighters with Quint 2 forced their way in through the front door to get to the fire, while other firefighters entered to search for victims. No one was found inside.



It took roughly 20 firefighters from five fire companies about 30 minutes to get the blaze under control.

Captain Thomas estimated the dollar loss at $100,000 on the building and $25,000 for the contents. The cause of the fire is under investigation.