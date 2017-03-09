Romeo Romell Perkins, 18, Arrested For Armed Robbery On Saturday

Thursday, March 9, 2017

Chattanooga Police arrested a man who threatened another man with a knife and robbed him on Saturday evening.

Officer Aaron Williams detained Romeo Romell Perkins at 5 p. m. on Wednesday in the 800 block of West 12th Street. Officer Williams recognized Perkins from photos distributed department wide by Robbery Investigator Boller. Officer Williams contacted Investigator Boller who subsequently interviewed the suspect.





During that interview, Perkins admitted to robbing the victim using the knife collected as evidence and admitted to using the victim’s credit card. Perkins then stated he had the vehicle keys he took from the victim at his residence. Perkins is charged with aggravated robbery and fraudulent use of credit card.

Investigator Boller is still following up on leads in this case for the other suspect and retrieval of property by the suspects during the robbery.