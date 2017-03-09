Fire Damages East Tennessee Job Center In Athens

Thursday, March 9, 2017

An early morning electrical fire damaged the American Job Center in Athens, McMinn County.

Because of fire, smoke and water damage, the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development (TDLWD) has temporarily closed the facility.



A passerby noticed smoke coming from the building and called the fire department. Quick action kept the fire from spreading and causing more damage.



On Thursday morning, the mobile American Job Center from Chattanooga was sent to Athens to provide uninterrupted job services in McMinn County and it will remain there through next week.



"We currently do not know how long the job center in Athens will be closed and we need to continue providing services in McMinn County, so the decision was made to bring in the mobile job center," said TDLWD Commissioner Burns Phillips.

While the building suffered extensive damage, no one was injured and none of the equipment inside the job center was destroyed.



Staff with the TDLWD Workforce Services division called on local organizations to assist in the long-term, while fire damage to the job center is cleared and the restoration process takes place. The facility could remain closed for up to four months.



"The community rallied together and quickly came up with a plan to continue these much needed jobs services in the McMinn County area," Commissioner Phillips said. "We are appreciative of everyone's willingness to help in the hours, days and weeks after this fire."



As of Monday, all larger planned functions, such as hiring events and classes, will be housed at the Tennessee College of Applied Technology at Athens and Cleveland State Community College.