Numerous Weapons, Drugs, And Cash Recovered After Vehicle Pursuit From Tennessee Into Georgia

Thursday, March 9, 2017

On Wednesday, at approximately 11 p.m., a Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputy patrolling the Standifer Gap Road area attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation.As the deputy attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver sped off, leading authorities on a pursuit that led across the state line into Georgia. The pursuit traveled down numerous roads including Standifer Gap Road, Banks Road, Ross Hollow Road, Georgia Highway 41, Three Notch Road, Graysville Road, and eventually ended off Cloud Springs Road.Throughout the pursuit, the driver, Phillip Wayne Koger, tried several times to damage the patrol units of those who were pursuing him. Two HCSO patrol units were damaged during the pursuit. The pursuit eventually ended in Fort Oglethorpe after deputies managed to stop Koger’s vehicle after it began to have mechanical issues. Once the vehicle was off the roadway, deputies were able to get Koger out of the vehicle even though he was resisting arrest. Numerous law enforcement agencies were involved in Wednesday night’s efforts including the Fort Oglethorpe Police Department and the Georgia State Patrol.Upon a search of Koger’s vehicle, several weapons, cash and narcotics were found inside. Koger had outstanding warrants in both Hamilton County and Georgia.Koger was taken to a local hospital for medical review and transported to the Hamilton County Jail. He was booked on numerous drug related offenses as well as aggravated assault and other criminal traffic related charges. More charges could be pending as the investigation continues.As this is still a very active investigation, no further information is available at this time.