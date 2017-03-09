 Thursday, March 9, 2017 78.8°F   clear   Clear

Breaking News


Numerous Weapons, Drugs, And Cash Recovered After Vehicle Pursuit From Tennessee Into Georgia

Thursday, March 9, 2017
On Wednesday, at approximately 11 p.m., a Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputy patrolling the Standifer Gap Road area attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation.
 
As the deputy attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver sped off, leading authorities on a pursuit that led across the state line into Georgia. The pursuit traveled down numerous roads including Standifer Gap Road, Banks Road, Ross Hollow Road, Georgia Highway 41, Three Notch Road, Graysville Road, and eventually ended off Cloud Springs Road.

 
Throughout the pursuit, the driver, Phillip Wayne Koger, tried several times to damage the patrol units of those who were pursuing him. Two HCSO patrol units were damaged during the pursuit. The pursuit eventually ended in Fort Oglethorpe after deputies managed to stop Koger’s vehicle after it began to have mechanical issues. Once the vehicle was off the roadway, deputies were able to get Koger out of the vehicle even though he was resisting arrest. Numerous law enforcement agencies were involved in Wednesday night’s efforts including the Fort Oglethorpe Police Department and the Georgia State Patrol.
 
Upon a search of Koger’s vehicle, several weapons, cash and narcotics were found inside. Koger had outstanding warrants in both Hamilton County and Georgia.
 
Koger was taken to a local hospital for medical review and transported to the Hamilton County Jail. He was booked on numerous drug related offenses as well as aggravated assault and other criminal traffic related charges. More charges could be pending as the investigation continues.
 
As this is still a very active investigation, no further information is available at this time.

March 9, 2017

Numerous Weapons, Drugs, And Cash Recovered After Vehicle Pursuit From Tennessee Into Georgia

March 9, 2017

Fire Damages East Tennessee Job Center In Athens

March 9, 2017

Romeo Romell Perkins, 18, Arrested For Armed Robbery On Saturday


On Wednesday, at approximately 11 p.m., a Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputy patrolling the Standifer Gap Road area attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation.   As the ... (click for more)

An early morning electrical fire damaged the American Job Center in Athens, McMinn County.  Because of fire, smoke and water damage, the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce ... (click for more)

Chattanooga Police arrested a man who threatened another man with a knife and robbed him on Saturday  evening.   Officer Aaron Williams detained Romeo Romell Perkins ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Numerous Weapons, Drugs, And Cash Recovered After Vehicle Pursuit From Tennessee Into Georgia

On Wednesday, at approximately 11 p.m., a Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputy patrolling the Standifer Gap Road area attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation.   As the deputy attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver sped off, leading authorities on a pursuit that led across the state line into Georgia. The pursuit traveled down numerous roads including Standifer ... (click for more)

Fire Damages East Tennessee Job Center In Athens

An early morning electrical fire damaged the American Job Center in Athens, McMinn County.  Because of fire, smoke and water damage, the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development (TDLWD) has temporarily closed the facility. A passerby noticed smoke coming from the building and called the fire department.  Quick action kept the fire from spreading ... (click for more)

Opinion

The Day After The Chattanooga Elections

It’s been almost a year since my father, Senator Ward Crutchfield died.  I know from growing up and being in and around political events, campaigns and elections all my life how challenging it can be. Getting involved in politics is not easy and local elections are perhaps the hardest and often ugliest. They pit family against family, friends against friends and often the ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Politicians Sound Alike

There is this black guy, a quite notable politician, who gets up to speak with the belief “we are a nation of immigrants” and he freely tell his audience it was hardly ever an easy journey for anybody. “It wasn’t easy for those of African heritage who had not come here voluntarily and yet in their own way were immigrants themselves. There was discrimination and hardship and poverty,” ... (click for more)

Sports

Lady Flames Prepare To Take On Eckerd

The Lee women’s basketball team will enter unchartered waters when it faces top-seeded and host Eckerd College in the opening round of the NCAA DII South Region National Tournament on Friday at 5 p.m. EST. The Tritons from St. Petersburg, Fla. have posted an impressive 26-4 overall record and 16-2 mark against Sunshine State Conference opponents. Eckerd has won eight straight ... (click for more)

UTC's Joyner Named Player Of The Week

University of Tennessee at Chattanooga senior Jasmine Joyner (Southaven, Miss.) was selected the Player of the Week by the Tennessee Sports Writer’s Association (TSWA).   Joyner led the Mocs to the 2017 Southern Conference Tournament title, its fifth straight and 18th overall. She averaged 16.7 points, 11.3 rebounds and three blocked shots per game on her way to being named ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors