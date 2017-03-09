Police Seek Hixson Storage Facility Thief

Thursday, March 9, 2017

This man is wanted for theft at a Hixson storage facility

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance to help solve a recent theft from a business in the Hixson area.

Multiple units of a storage facility were broken into and numerous items stolen in the early morning hours on Saturday, Feb. 25.

The storage facility’s security camera captured an image of the suspect, who was driving a U-Haul truck, as he entered the facility.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the individual in the photograph is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 209-8940 or 622-0022.