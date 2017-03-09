Search Firm Has 8 "Very Serious" Candidates For County School Superintendent

 Thursday, March 9, 2017 63.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

A search firm has lined up eight "very serious" candidates for superintendent of the Hamilton County Schools, officials said.

Coleman Lew and Associates, of Charlotte, N.C., expects to bring some candidates to the school board by the end of the month.

Interim Supt. Kirk Kelly said earlier he would be one of the contenders.

Also at a school board session on Thursday, school officials said they are aware of pressing facilities needs, but don't have the money to make the repairs.

Officials said there has not been a tax increase for the schools for 12 years.

School officials also said there have been several rounds of deep cuts in the school budget in past years.

Though additional money was put into the capital item in recent years, there is still a backlog of $200 million in repair needs.

Officials said $215.6 million of the almost $365 million  budget goes for salaries, with another $799.4 million for benefits.

Starting teacher pay is $36,044, and the average pay is $51,158. It tops out at $63,247.

There are 4,271 employees, including 3,972 that are school-based.

Officials said steps have been taken at energy savings, including measures that reduced usage from 429 million kbu in 2003 to the current 310 million kbu. The schools now have much additional square feet of buildings to heat and cool.

 

 

 


