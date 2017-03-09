 Thursday, March 9, 2017 60.6°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Search Firm Has 8 "Very Serious" Candidates For County School Superintendent

Thursday, March 9, 2017

A search firm has lined up eight "very serious" candidates for superintendent of the Hamilton County Schools, officials said.

Coleman Lew and Associates, of Charlotte, N.C., expects to bring some candidates to the school board by the end of the month.

Interim Supt. Kirk Kelly said earlier he would be one of the contenders.

Also at a school board session on Thursday, school officials said they are aware of pressing facilities needs, but don't have the money to make the repairs.

Officials said there has not been a tax increase for the schools for 12 years.

School officials also said there have been several rounds of deep cuts in the school budget in past years.

Though additional money was put into the capital item in recent years, there is still a backlog of $200 million in repair needs.

Officials said $215.6 million of the almost $365 million  budget goes for salaries, with another $79.4 million for benefits.

Starting teacher pay is $36,044, and the average pay is $51,158. It tops out at $63,247.

There are 4,271 employees, including 3,972 that are school-based.

Officials said steps have been taken at energy savings, including measures that reduced usage from 429 million kbu in 2003 to the current 310 million kbu. The schools now have much additional square feet of buildings to heat and cool.

Officials said the county schools overall are at 83 percent capacity - in line with the national average.

The board was told that rezoning would only be a temporary fix for overcrowding issues.

 

 

 


March 9, 2017

Oglesby Wins In Alton Park Precincts Helped Him To Runoff With Incumbent Anderson In City Council District 7

March 9, 2017

Mayor Berke Took All But A Handful Of Precincts In Election Surge

March 9, 2017

Ole Miss Researchers Place Weather Microphones In Walker County


Erskine Oglesby Jr. won only the Alton Park precincts in the District 7 City Council contest, but it was enough to push him into a runoff with incumbent Chris Anderson. Councilman Anderson ... (click for more)

Mayor Andy Berke won four more years by winning all but a handful of city precincts, including many by big margins. City Councilman Larry Grohn carried a few precincts, while former Councilman ... (click for more)

Researchers with the University of Mississippi's National Center for Physical Acoustics placed a microphone array in Walker County, as part of a tornado detection and warning research program ... (click for more)


Opinion

The Day After The Chattanooga Elections

It’s been almost a year since my father, Senator Ward Crutchfield died.  I know from growing up and being in and around political events, campaigns and elections all my life how challenging it can be. Getting involved in politics is not easy and local elections are perhaps the hardest and often ugliest. They pit family against family, friends against friends and often the ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Politicians Sound Alike

There is this black guy, a quite notable politician, who gets up to speak with the belief “we are a nation of immigrants” and he freely tell his audience it was hardly ever an easy journey for anybody. “It wasn’t easy for those of African heritage who had not come here voluntarily and yet in their own way were immigrants themselves. There was discrimination and hardship and poverty,” ... (click for more)

Sports

Lady Flames Prepare To Take On Eckerd

The Lee women’s basketball team will enter unchartered waters when it faces top-seeded and host Eckerd College in the opening round of the NCAA DII South Region National Tournament on Friday at 5 p.m. EST. The Tritons from St. Petersburg, Fla. have posted an impressive 26-4 overall record and 16-2 mark against Sunshine State Conference opponents. Eckerd has won eight straight ... (click for more)

UTC's Joyner Named Player Of The Week

University of Tennessee at Chattanooga senior Jasmine Joyner (Southaven, Miss.) was selected the Player of the Week by the Tennessee Sports Writer’s Association (TSWA).   Joyner led the Mocs to the 2017 Southern Conference Tournament title, its fifth straight and 18th overall. She averaged 16.7 points, 11.3 rebounds and three blocked shots per game on her way to being named ... (click for more)


