Mayor Berke Took All But A Handful Of Precincts In Election Surge

Thursday, March 9, 2017

Mayor Andy Berke won four more years by winning all but a handful of city precincts, including many by big margins.

City Councilman Larry Grohn carried a few precincts, while former Councilman David Crockett and Chris Long did not muster a precinct win.

The final tally was 11,991 for Berke, 4,941 for Grohn, 1,438 for Crockett and 407 for Long.

In Dupont, it was Grohn 198 to 190 for Mayor Berke. David Crockett got 52 and Chris Long 3.

Councilman Grohn won East Brainerd 1 by 247 to 232 over the incumbent.

It was a Grohn margin in East Brainerd 2 by 289 to 255.

The Grohn team won Hixson 2 by 322 to 233 and Hixson 3 by 298 to 283.

It was a Grohn advantage in Lookout Valley 1 by 358 to 266.

The councilman was ahead in Northwoods 2 by 46 to 40.

But the rest of the 67 precincts went to the mayor.

He had big victories in traditional Democratic territory such as Eastdale where the margin was 651 to 65.

He defeated Councilman Grohn in Murray Hills 2 by 357 to 139, in Glenwood it was 274 to 33 and in Ridgedale 1 he finished ahead by 225 to 42.

It was a Berke victory in St. Elmo 1 by 372 to 77 and in Woodmore 1 by 417 to 46.