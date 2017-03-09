Oglesby Wins In Alton Park Precincts Helped Him To Runoff With Incumbent Anderson In City Council District 7

Thursday, March 9, 2017

Erskine Oglesby Jr. won only the Alton Park precincts in the District 7 City Council contest, but it was enough to push him into a runoff with incumbent Chris Anderson.

Councilman Anderson captured both downtown precincts as well as winning handily in St.

Elmo.

Mr. Rico, the former District 7 representative, won in East Lake, but was far behind in the final tally.

It was Anderson 810, Oglesby 630 and Rico 260.

Alton Park 1

Chris Anderson 202

Erskine Oglesby Jr. 258

Manny Rico 57

Alton Park 2

Chris Anderson 5

Erskine Oglesby Jr. 13

Manny Rico 2

Downtown 1

Chris Anderson 64

Erskine Oglesby Jr. 20

Manny Rico 19

Downtown 2

Chris Anderson 171

Erskine Oglesby Jr. 124

Manny Rico 40

East Lake

Chris Anderson 72

Erskine Oglesby Jr. 72

Manny Rico 76

St. Elmo 1

Chris Anderson 296

Erskine Oglesby Jr. 143

Manny Rico 66