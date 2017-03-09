Oglesby Wins In Alton Park Precincts Helped Him To Runoff With Incumbent Anderson In City Council District 7

Erskine Oglesby Jr. won only the Alton Park precincts in the District 7 City Council contest, but it was enough to push him into a runoff with incumbent Chris Anderson.
Councilman Anderson captured both downtown precincts as well as winning handily in St.
Elmo.
Mr. Rico, the former District 7 representative, won in East Lake, but was far behind in the final tally.
It was Anderson 810, Oglesby 630 and Rico 260.
Alton Park 1
Chris Anderson 202
Erskine Oglesby Jr. 258
Manny Rico 57
Alton Park 2
Chris Anderson 5
Erskine Oglesby Jr. 13
Manny Rico 2
Downtown 1
Chris Anderson 64
Erskine Oglesby Jr. 20
Manny Rico 19
Downtown 2
Chris Anderson 171
Erskine Oglesby Jr. 124
Manny Rico 40
East Lake
Chris Anderson 72
Erskine Oglesby Jr. 72
Manny Rico 76
St. Elmo 1
Chris Anderson 296
Erskine Oglesby Jr. 143
Manny Rico 66