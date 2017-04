Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Saturday, April 1, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

Here are the mug shots:

AGUILAR, MELISSA

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 09/25/1998

Arresting Agency: UTC



Last Date of Arrest: 03/31/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE AGUILAR-ZACARIAS, VITALINA

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 10/26/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/31/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

FAIL TO YIELD

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE ATCHESON, DOYLE ROBERT

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 08/19/1960

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/31/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY) BRANCH, KENNETH TODD

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 09/06/1982

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/31/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED BROWN, MICHAEL LEE

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 03/27/1995

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 03/31/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA

SIMPLE POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE 2 BYERS, CHADWICK D

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 11/27/1973

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 03/31/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CHILDS, JOSEPH EMANUEL

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 04/13/1998

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 03/31/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000

BURGLARY COLLINS, DALLAS RONNIE

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 08/05/1971

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/31/2017

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY, GA) COX, DELORES RESHELL

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 01/21/1977

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/31/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION

THEFT OF IDENTITY

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE CROSS, STACY DOUGLAS

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 09/22/1971

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/31/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DASKO, RODNEY SANDOR

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 11/17/1969

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/31/2017

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) DAVIS, JEFFREY KYLE

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 03/29/1994

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 03/31/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY DEVRIES, BRUCE WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 06/26/1959

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/31/2017

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (BENTON, ARKANSAS) DUNN, JUDDSON S

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 08/21/1978

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/31/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DYAR, MATTHEW WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 02/27/1983

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/31/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR ELLINGBURG, JASON LEE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 07/11/1979

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/31/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF IDENTITY

THEFT OF PROPERTY FINNIGAN, CHELSEA ANN

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 02/25/1992

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/31/2017

Charge(s):

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT FURMAN, KIMBERLY MEGAN

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 12/24/1991

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/31/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GLENN, EDWARD LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 03/04/1960

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/31/2017

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

PUBLIC INTOXICATION GOINS, JOSHUA DWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 05/11/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/31/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

GOODMAN, ASHLEY SHEA

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 08/20/1978

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/31/2017

Charge(s):

PETTITION TO REVOKE (POSS CONTROLLED SUB)

PETITION TO REVOKE (THEFT OF PROPERTY) HACKLER, JOHNNIE D

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 12/04/1992

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 03/31/2017

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESAL-HEROIN HARLOW, PATRICK KEITH

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 08/03/1986

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/31/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR HINTON, RORY RAYSHAWN

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 03/21/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/31/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT HOLDER, JUSTIN FARRON

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 09/14/1983

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/31/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (PUBLIC INTOXICATION)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FACILITATION OF UNLAWFUL O JOHNSON, CHRISTOPHER ANTON

Age at Arrest: 58

Date of Birth: 01/09/1959

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/31/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY JOHNSON, WILBUR LEON

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 06/09/1977

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/31/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JORDAN, AISHA DESHAY

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 06/11/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/31/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER $1000)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL TRESPASSING)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR) KEEF, SAVANNAH ALICE

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 03/14/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/31/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF LACOURSE, MEGAN ANNA

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 01/17/1990

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/31/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

LANGSTON, JAMARKO LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 07/18/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/31/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR) LOMAX, WILLIAM LOUIS

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 11/26/1973

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/31/2017

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL SIMULATION LUTHER, LARRY PRESTON

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 02/18/1971

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/31/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S MENIFEE, MONTEZ LAQUINTUS

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 12/16/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/31/2017

Charge(s):

FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD

THEFT OF PROPERTY MILLER, JACOB EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 10/23/1996

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/31/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

RECKLESS DRIVING ORR, THURSA JANE

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 11/03/1962

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/31/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000

THEFT OF PROPERTY PARMENTER, CRYSTAL CIMINI

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 11/06/1986

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/31/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE AND/

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY PARMENTER, DOROTHY MARIE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 07/11/1981

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/31/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) SANDERS, MICHAEL MICHIE

Age at Arrest: 60

Date of Birth: 04/19/1956

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/31/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SMITH, CEDRIC DEMOND

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 03/27/1986

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/31/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF STORAGE BUILDI

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(BURGLARY OF STORAGE BUILDIN

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(TAPERING WITH EVIDENCE)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESSPA

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(ATTEMPT POSSESSION OF BURGL