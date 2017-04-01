Saturday, April 1, 2017

Here is the Fort Oglethorpe arrest report for March 24-30:

03-24-17

Tonya Ruth Johnson, 44, of 115 Tyler Drive, Chickamauga arrested for theft by shoplifting.



David Earl Murrell, 67, of 328 Abrams Street, Rockford, TN arrested on a charge of theft by taking.



Jordan Michael Burnette, 28, of 50 General Davis Drive, Fort Oglethorpe arrested for probation violation.



03-25-17

Larry Michael Bryson, 62, of 310 Forrest Road, Fort Oglethorpe arrested for public drunkenness.

Gregory Andrew Covington, 43, of 517 Kailor’s Cove Circle, Ringgold arrested on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to maintain lane, no proof of insurance and operation of unregistered vehicle.03-26-17Shaqila Cortina Battle, 20, of 808 Pryor Cove Road, Jasper arrested on a charge of theft of services.Jasmine Kierra Haynes, 18, of 11414 Highway 41, Guild, TN arrested on a charge of theft of services.Carl Bryan Casteel, 42, of 959 Townsend Lane, Apt. 1, Tunnel Hill arrested on charges of affixing license plate with intent to conceal or misrepresent and theft by receiving stolen property in another state.03-27-17Julya Marie Browder, 20, of 122 Conasauga Way, Dalton arrested for probation violation.03-28-17Gopi Amratbhai Patel, 19, of 215 Century Station Drive, Rossville arrested on charges of leaving the scene of an accident and improper lane change.Brandon Steven Bullard, 39, of 2405 5th Avenue, Chattanooga arrested for criminal trespass.Ben Alexander Childres, 18, of 177 Honey Berry Lane, Rossville arrested on charges of driving while license suspended/revoked and defective/missing tag light.Christopher James Bendall, 20, of 442 Fieldstone Drive, Ringgold arrested on charges of possession and probation violation.Anthony Therodore Hollifield, 52, of 584 Pine Grove Access Road, Ringgold arrested on charges of affixing license plate to conceal/misrepresent identity of vehicle, expired license, no insurance, open container and operation of vehicle without current plate.Richard D. Capps, 36, of 6715 Highway 27, Lafayette arrested on charges of aggravated assault, failure to maintain lane, leaving the scene of an accident and reckless driving.April Lynn Dye, 41, of 712 Elmbrook Lane, Harrison, TN arrested on outstanding warrant.03-30-17Damon Lee Thomas, 23, of 4205 Woodland Drive, Ooltewah arrested on a charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.Garrett Anderson Sturdivant, 20, of 586 Thompson Hill Road, Tunnel Hill arrested for disorderly conduct.Christa Shanne Ford, 18, of 801 Rucky Drive, Dalton arrested on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.

Citation Statistics:



Speeding……….10

Vehicles to drive on right side of roadway………..

Entering or crossing roadway……

Driving while license suspended or revoked………2

Window tint violations………….1

Driving on divided highways……….1

Required position & methods of turning at intersections……….

Duty of driver to stop at or return to scene of accident……….2

Use of multiple-beam road lighting equipment……….

Failure to move over for emergency vehicles……….

Failure to signal turn or lane change………..3

Following too closely……….8

License required……….2

Tail lights required……….1

Removing or affixing plate with intent to conceal………2

License to be carried and exhibited on demand……….

Possession of open container of alcoholic beverage while operating vehicle……1

Failure to obey traffic control devices……….1

Alteration of license plates……….1

Underage consumption………..

Duty upon striking an unattended vehicle to report……….

Pedestrians walking on or along roadway……….

Suspended registration……….2

Driving on roadways laned for traffic……….3

Seat belt violations………..

Vehicles approaching or entering intersection…………1

Public drunkenness………..1

Permitting unlicensed person to drive……….

Failure to exercise due care……….1

Brake lights and turn signals required……….

Use of “fighting words”, obscene and/or vulgar language……….

Operation of vehicle without current plate……….5

Failure to obey stop signs and/or yield signs………..

Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs……….1

Fleeing or attempting to elude police officer………..

Reckless driving……….1

Possession of marijuana……….1

Proof of insurance required……….3





