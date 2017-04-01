16-Year Old Arrested For Alton Park Shooting On Friday

Saturday, April 1, 2017

Chattanooga Police Major Crimes, Fugitive and Street Crimes Unit with the assistance of the US Marshals Service were able to identify and locate the suspect in the shooting on West 38th Street on Friday.

Chattanooga Police located him at a residence on the 3500 block of Clio Avenue, where the suspect had temporarily barricaded himself, refusing to come out. Chattanooga SWAT and Hostage Negotiation Teams were arriving on scene when the suspect made the decision to surrender to police without incident.

The suspect was then transported to the CPD Service Center to speak to investigators. The suspect was charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault and unlawful possession of a weapon. The suspect is a 16-year-old male who will not be identified, in compliance with state law due to his status as a minor.

Chattanooga Police are not looking for any other suspects in this incident, which is believed to be a ongoing disagreement between the suspect and victim. It is also believed that this shooting is gang related.



Chattanooga Police Chief of Investigations, Edwin McPherson said, "We believe this teenager is responsible for the cold and calculated attempted murder of David Green Friday afternoon. Major Crimes Investigators were able to develop credible leads throughout the day. This information led CPD's Fugitive and Street Crimes Units to the suspect's location late Friday night. We are relieved a suspect was taken into custody without incident and is charged in this shooting. As always, the safety and well-being of our community members is CPD's first priority."



Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423 698-2525. The investigation is ongoing and more information will be released when available.





