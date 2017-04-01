 Saturday, April 1, 2017 73.4°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

16-Year Old Arrested For Alton Park Shooting On Friday

Saturday, April 1, 2017

Chattanooga Police Major Crimes, Fugitive and Street Crimes Unit with the assistance of the US Marshals Service were able to identify and locate the suspect in the shooting on West 38th Street on Friday.

Chattanooga Police located him at a residence on the 3500 block of Clio Avenue, where the suspect had temporarily barricaded himself, refusing to come out. Chattanooga SWAT and Hostage Negotiation Teams were arriving on scene when the suspect made the decision to surrender to police without incident.

The suspect was then transported to the CPD Service Center to speak to investigators. The suspect was charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault and unlawful possession of a weapon. The suspect is a 16-year-old male who will not be identified, in compliance with state law due to his status as a minor.

Chattanooga Police are not looking for any other suspects in this incident, which is believed to be a ongoing disagreement between the suspect and victim. It is also believed that this shooting is gang related.

Chattanooga Police Chief of Investigations, Edwin McPherson said, "We believe this teenager is responsible for the cold and calculated attempted murder of David Green Friday afternoon. Major Crimes Investigators were able to develop credible leads throughout the day. This information led CPD's Fugitive and Street Crimes Units to the suspect's location late Friday night. We are relieved a suspect was taken into custody without incident and is charged in this shooting. As always, the safety and well-being of our community members is CPD's first priority."

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423 698-2525.  The investigation is ongoing and more information will be released when available.



April 1, 2017

Fort Oglethorpe Arrest Report For March 24-30

Here is the Fort Oglethorpe arrest report for March 24-30: 03-24-17 Tonya Ruth Johnson, 44, of 115 Tyler Drive, Chickamauga arrested for theft by shoplifting. David Earl Murrell, 67, of 328 Abrams Street, Rockford, TN arrested on a charge of theft by taking. Jordan Michael Burnette, 28, of 50 General Davis Drive, Fort Oglethorpe arrested for probation violation. ... (click for more)

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: AGUILAR, MELISSA  521 UNDERWOOD ST. DALTON, 30721  Age at Arrest: 18 years old Arresting Agency: UTC POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE --- ATCHESON, DOYLE ROBERT  2940TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404  Age at Arrest: 56 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County VIOLATION OF PROBATION ... (click for more)

Opinion

Obamacare Repeal: Broken Promises By A President, A Party, And Its Politicians - And Response

It was March 23, 2010.  One of the most contentious political battles in recent American history was over. President Obama had just signed into law his signature legislation: the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act, aka Obamacare. House Republicans immediately introduced legislation to repeal Obamacare, and over the next six years, Republicans would introduce more than ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: My Garden This April

The splendor of spring is nearing full throttle in my garden as a new month dawns. Even “an April Fool” can see the redbuds are in full flush, the dogwood blossoms are coming fast and the tulips – red and yellow and purple – are just days away from singing their song. To add to the delight, the Crayola crayon folks have announced they are kicking out one of the colors in their most ... (click for more)

Sports

Crook Outkicks Jenkins To Win 65 Roses 5K Again

CLEVELAND, Tenn. – It was a perfect day for running here on the campus of Lee University Saturday morning for the 15 th annual 65 Roses 5K. Temperatures were cool, skies were just a bit overcast and there was very little wind as runners and walkers gathered for this popular 3.1-mile road race that benefits the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. Joseph Crook was successful in defending ... (click for more)

Heights Girls Beat St. Frances In Dick's National Semifinals 56-55 In OT

Hamilton Heights’ Lady Hawks continued on its historic march through the final stages of the 2016-17 basketball season Friday in New York City. The Lady Hawks (29-1) shocked No. 1-ranked St. Frances (Md.) 56-55 in overtime in the prestigious Dick’s Sporting Goods National tournament at Christ the King High School. It was the first loss this season in 31 games for the St. ... (click for more)


