Motorcyclist Killed In Front Of Armandos On Highway 58

A motorcyclist was killed in the 4700 block of Highway 58 on Saturday night, witnesses said.
It happened around 7:30 p.m. in front of Armandos restaurant.
A car was involved in the wreck.
April 1, 2017
Here is the Fort Oglethorpe arrest report for March 24-30: 03-24-17 Tonya Ruth Johnson, 44, of 115 Tyler Drive, Chickamauga arrested for theft by shoplifting. David Earl Murrell, 67, ... (click for more)
A teen who was shot and killed on March 14 was shot five times, according to the autopsy report. Toriq Quinn Johnson Jr., 19, was killed in the front yard of his father's residence on Tunnel Boulevard. Police arrived to find victim lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead after being rushed to the hospital ... (click for more)
Bradley County officials are making plans to buy the American Uniform property on Ocoee Street for school use. The property is to be transferred by developer Larry Armour for $2.2 million. The Bradley County Schools plan to use the facility as a school and STEM hub where students can learn trade skills. Also, Bradley County may trade the Primitive Settlement property that ... (click for more)
It was March 23, 2010. One of the most contentious political battles in recent American history was over. President Obama had just signed into law his signature legislation: the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act, aka Obamacare. House Republicans immediately introduced legislation to repeal Obamacare, and over the next six years, Republicans would introduce more than ... (click for more)
The splendor of spring is nearing full throttle in my garden as a new month dawns. Even “an April Fool” can see the redbuds are in full flush, the dogwood blossoms are coming fast and the tulips – red and yellow and purple – are just days away from singing their song. To add to the delight, the Crayola crayon folks have announced they are kicking out one of the colors in their most ... (click for more)
(Story will be updated) For the first three years of the Ooltewah Invitational, the Lady Owls reached the Gold bracket championship game, winning titles in 2014 and 2015. That streak ended Saturday at The Summit. Meigs County’s once-beaten Lady Tigers got a two-hit, 16-strikeout performance from Ashley Rogers and a two-run homer by Jade Meadows in a three-run second ... (click for more)
CLEVELAND, Tenn. – It was a perfect day for running here on the campus of Lee University Saturday morning for the 15 th annual 65 Roses 5K. Temperatures were cool, skies were just a bit overcast and there was very little wind as runners and walkers gathered for this popular 3.1-mile road race that benefits the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. Joseph Crook was successful in defending ... (click for more)