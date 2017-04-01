Motorcyclist Killed In Highway 58 Wreck Involving 90-Year-Old Driver; Woman, 89, In Car That Turned In Front Of Motorcycle In Critical Condition

Saturday, April 1, 2017

A motorcyclist was killed in the 4700 block of Highway 58 on Saturday night, witnesses said.

He was identified as Sean C. Oglesby, 38.

The Chattanooga Police Traffic Division responded at 7:35 p.m. to a vehicle crash at 4757 Hwy 58.

A Suzuki motorcycle was traveling south on Highway 58, in the middle lane.

A Chevy sedan,was traveling north on Highway 58 and attempting to make a left turn in the First Volunteer Bank.

The sedan turned in front of the motorcycle, causing a T-bone-style collision.

Hamilton County EMS responded, but the motorcyclist had succombed to his injuries.

The passenger of the sedan, Winifred Wheeler, 89, had to be extricated from the vehicle and was transported to Erlanger ER in critical but stable condition.

The driver of the sedan, 90-year-old Edward F. Wheeler, was transported by family members to Erlanger for evaluation.

Members of the CPD Traffic Division are investigating the crash and following all leads.