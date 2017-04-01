 Sunday, April 2, 2017 50.7°F   scattered clouds   Scattered Clouds

Motorcyclist Killed In Highway 58 Wreck Involving 90-Year-Old Driver; Woman, 89, In Car That Turned In Front Of Motorcycle In Critical Condition

Saturday, April 1, 2017

A motorcyclist was killed in the 4700 block of Highway 58 on Saturday night, witnesses said.

He was identified as Sean C. Oglesby, 38.

The Chattanooga Police Traffic Division responded at 7:35 p.m. to a vehicle crash at 4757 Hwy 58.
 
A Suzuki motorcycle was traveling south on Highway 58, in the middle lane.

A  Chevy sedan,was traveling north on Highway 58 and attempting to make a left turn in the First Volunteer Bank.

The sedan turned in front of the motorcycle, causing a T-bone-style collision.

Hamilton County EMS responded, but the motorcyclist had succombed to his injuries.

The passenger of the sedan, Winifred Wheeler, 89, had to be extricated from the vehicle and was transported to Erlanger ER in critical but stable condition.

The driver of the sedan, 90-year-old Edward F. Wheeler, was transported by family members to Erlanger for evaluation.

Members of the CPD Traffic Division are investigating the crash and following all leads.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525.. 

April 1, 2017

Fort Oglethorpe Arrest Report For March 24-30


Here is the Fort Oglethorpe arrest report for March 24-30: 03-24-17 Tonya Ruth Johnson, 44, of 115 Tyler Drive, Chickamauga arrested for theft by shoplifting. David Earl Murrell, 67, ... (click for more)


19-Year-Old Toriq Johnson Was Shot 5 Times, According To Autopsy Report

A teen who was shot and killed on March 14 was shot five times, according to the autopsy report.   Toriq Quinn Johnson Jr., 19, was killed in the front yard of his father's residence on Tunnel Boulevard.    Police arrived to find victim lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds.   He was pronounced dead after being rushed to the hospital ... (click for more)

Bradley County Set To Buy American Uniform Property On Ocoee Street For School Use; May Trade Primitive Settlement Property

Bradley County officials are making plans to buy the American Uniform property on Ocoee Street for school use. The property is to be transferred by developer Larry Armour for $2.2 million. The Bradley County Schools plan to use the facility as a school and STEM hub where students can learn trade skills. Also, Bradley County may trade the Primitive Settlement property that ... (click for more)

Opinion

Obamacare Repeal: Broken Promises By A President, A Party, And Its Politicians - And Response (2)

It was March 23, 2010.  One of the most contentious political battles in recent American history was over. President Obama had just signed into law his signature legislation: the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act, aka Obamacare. House Republicans immediately introduced legislation to repeal Obamacare, and over the next six years, Republicans would introduce more than ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Eye Of The Beholder

When I heard several weeks ago that one of the dearest friends in my life had been picked as one of “The Most Beautiful People in Chattanooga,” I was absolutely elated. I called to offer my congratulations and, while she was as humble and lady-like as ever, I didn’t want her head to get too big so I added, “You do know it is in your age group, right?” We’ve laughed about that ... (click for more)

Sports

Meigs Claims Ooltewah Invitational Title Behind Rogers' Two-Hit, 16-Strikeout Effort

For the first three years of the Ooltewah Invitational, the Lady Owls reached the Gold bracket championship game, winning titles in 2014 and 2015. That streak ended Saturday at The Summit. Meigs County’s once-beaten Lady Tigers got a two-hit, 16-strikeout performance from Ashley Rogers and a two-run homer by Jade Meadows in a three-run second inning and defeated Scottsboro ... (click for more)

Crook Outkicks Jenkins To Win 65 Roses 5K Again

CLEVELAND, Tenn. – It was a perfect day for running here on the campus of Lee University Saturday morning for the 15 th annual 65 Roses 5K. Temperatures were cool, skies were just a bit overcast and there was very little wind as runners and walkers gathered for this popular 3.1-mile road race that benefits the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. Joseph Crook was successful in defending ... (click for more)


