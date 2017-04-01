Bradley County Set To Buy American Uniform Property On Ocoee Street For School Use; May Trade Primitive Settlement Property

Saturday, April 1, 2017

Bradley County officials are making plans to buy the American Uniform property on Ocoee Street for school use.

The property is to be transferred by developer Larry Armour for $2.2 million.

The Bradley County Schools plan to use the facility as a school and STEM hub where students can learn trade skills.

Also, Bradley County may trade the Primitive Settlement property that it was given last year. Most of the old cabins on the property were sold prior to the transfer.

The county is now considering trading the property for 7.3 acres of property that adjoins Taylor School.