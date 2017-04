Saturday, April 1, 2017

A teen who was shot and killed on March 14 was shot five times, according to the autopsy report.

Toriq Quinn Johnson Jr., 19, was killed in the front yard of his father's residence on Tunnel Boulevard.

Police arrived to find victim lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead after being rushed to the hospital and given CPR en route.

His gunshot wounds were to the chest and back.