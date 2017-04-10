 Monday, April 10, 2017 59.5°F   clear   Clear

Breaking News


Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Monday, April 10, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

BLEDSOE, ISIAH 
3401 CAMPBELL ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)
---
BROOKS, JOSHUA JUSTIN 
5423 SCHOOL DR Hixson, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
CHUBBS, ANTONIO KOVACS 
12 WOODVALE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374113819 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
COPPINGER, LOREN JADE 
1960 DRIVE ALLEY ROAD ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT UNDER $1,000
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
DABROWSKI, DAWID 
9146 HARLEY PLACE OOLTEWAH, 374081719 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
DUNN, WILLIAM R 
1615 SAINT ANDREWS DRIVE MURFREESBORO, 371287575 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
DURHAM, JOCELYN MARIE 
1770 OCOEE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: 
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
FERRELL, JOSHUA DENOTA 
2720 6TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( DRIVING ON REVOKED)
---
FRANCISCO, ALEXIA JEAN 
118 REAVLEY RD SALE CREEK, 37373 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
GALLOWAY, HARLEY FAITH 
615 BASIL FUGATE RD SPRING CITY, 37381 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
GERTH, MANFRED BODO 
9146 HARTLY PLACE OOLTEWAH, 373632903 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
GRAMOUNT, DIANA D 
511 N BROADWAY ST KNOXVILLE, 37917 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
HARTMAN, DUSTIN ALAN 
1334 CLEARPOINT DR HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
HUGHLEY, JOHN AMOS 
1405 Carousel Rd Chattanooga, 374111006 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
KEYSER, MONICA 
8309 IRIS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
KING, GEVA MICHELLE 
300 FLAT BRANCH ROAD TRACY CITY, 37386 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
KNAPP, JOSEPH GRGORY 
118 REAVLEY RD SALE CREEK, 373739713 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENT
---
LEWIS, AMANDA LEE 
4601 ENGLISH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
MARTIN, AMY RANEE 
6860 LEE HWY CHATTANOOGA, 374162913 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: 
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION DRUG PARAPHERNA
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS L
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( FAILURE TO APPEAR )
---
MCCALEB, SHAYNE DOUGLAS 
1432 THRASHER PK HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
MCGILL, CHRISTOPHER LASHAWN 
7764 STANDFER GAP RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
MOORE, TIMOTHY DEWAYNE 
4425 CRESTVIEW DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
PATTY, ERIK DAVID 
1254 GREENVIEW LANE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUG
---
PIKE, SHERMAN LEE 
10428 BIRCHWOOD PK HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
HARASSMENT
---
RAY, DAVID LEBRON 
5221 WOODLAND CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
ROBINSON, KEVIN LAMONT 
5801 OLD FORT LANE HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PASSING WORTHLESS CHECK(S)
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
ROLLINS, CONSUELA DENISE 
3606 CENTRAL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374101411 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
---
SCOTT, DEQUAN 
3932 CAINE LN APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
SHIRLEY, TONY D 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
SNYDER, JERRY LEE 
113 PROGRESS DR SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
RECKLESS DRIVING
EVADING ARREST (FELONY)
SPEEDING
---
SWANNER, KADDISON G 
518 ARTHUR AVENUE MARYVILLE, 378042733 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
TERRY, MICHAEL JEROME 
3908 JUANDALE TRL APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION
---
WILLIAMS, JAXSON GENE 
9A COBRIN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: 
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST

Here are the mug shots:

BLEDSOE, ISIAH
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 03/09/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2017
Charge(s):
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)
 hcsheriff.gov/cor/mugview/image.php?ID=538330" height="250" width="200" alt="">
BROOKS, JOSHUA JUSTIN
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 09/27/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2017
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
CHUBBS, ANTONIO KOVACS
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 07/01/1956
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2017
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
COPPINGER, LOREN JADE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 04/16/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT UNDER $1,000
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
DABROWSKI, DAWID
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 02/28/1980
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DURHAM, JOCELYN MARIE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 03/21/1986
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
FERRELL, JOSHUA DENOTA
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 09/28/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( DRIVING ON REVOKED)
FRANCISCO, ALEXIA JEAN
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 01/26/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
GERTH, MANFRED BODO
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 11/08/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GRAMOUNT, DIANA D
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 12/26/1967
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2017
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT


HARTMAN, DUSTIN ALAN
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 05/29/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2017
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
HUGHLEY, JOHN AMOS
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 04/22/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2017
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
KING, GEVA MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 09/15/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2017
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
KNAPP, JOSEPH GRGORY
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 07/25/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENT
LEWIS, AMANDA LEE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 07/30/1981
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2017
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
MARTIN, AMY RANEE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 08/27/1974
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION DRUG PARAPHERNA
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS L
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( FAILURE TO APPEAR )
MCCALEB, SHAYNE DOUGLAS
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 10/28/1994
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
MCGILL, CHRISTOPHER LASHAWN
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 11/30/1980
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
MOORE, TIMOTHY DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 04/19/1990
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PATTY, ERIK DAVID
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 03/05/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUG


PIKE, SHERMAN LEE
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 01/11/1967
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2017
Charge(s):
  • HARASSMENT
RAY, DAVID LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 11/18/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2017
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
ROBINSON, KEVIN LAMONT
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 03/29/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2017
Charge(s):
  • PASSING WORTHLESS CHECK(S)
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
SCOTT, DEQUAN
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 12/02/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
SHIRLEY, TONY D
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 09/01/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2017
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
SNYDER, JERRY LEE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 12/14/1972
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
  • EVADING ARREST (FELONY)
  • SPEEDING
SWANNER, KADDISON G
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 02/06/1998
Arresting Agency: UTC

Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
TERRY, MICHAEL JEROME
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 06/09/1963
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION
WILLIAMS, JAXSON GENE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 01/01/1995
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2017
Charge(s):
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • EVADING ARREST


April 10, 2017

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

April 9, 2017

Developer Offering To Pay City Less For Parking Lot Than City Paid For It Decade Earlier

April 9, 2017

Fire Recruit Injured When Wall Collapses


Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: BLEDSOE, ISIAH  3401 CAMPBELL ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406  Age at Arrest: 21 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga ... (click for more)

A city board on Monday will consider an offer for a city parking lot on King Street that is less than the city paid for it 10 years ago. Developer Hiren Desai is offering $134,700 for the ... (click for more)

A Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department recruit was injured when a wall collapsed on Sunday. Tri Community VFD was conducting an in-house training burn at 9021 Amos Road at Ooltewah area ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: BLEDSOE, ISIAH  3401 CAMPBELL ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406  Age at Arrest: 21 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga OPEN CONTAINER LAW DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE) --- BROOKS, JOSHUA JUSTIN  5423 SCHOOL DR Hixson, 37343  Age at Arrest: ... (click for more)

Developer Offering To Pay City Less For Parking Lot Than City Paid For It Decade Earlier

A city board on Monday will consider an offer for a city parking lot on King Street that is less than the city paid for it 10 years ago. Developer Hiren Desai is offering $134,700 for the lot that the city paid $195,000 for in 2007. Mr. Desai is also offering to lease 85 parking spots at the site back to the city. Helen Burns Sharp of Accountability for Taxpayer Money said ... (click for more)

Opinion

Ashamed By The State Of The Fallen Five Memorial

During a Sunday stroll of downtown Chattanooga, we stopped to view the scenery on the pier at Ross' Landing. While there, I didn't feel so NoogaStrong when I saw how horrible the memorial for our beloved Fallen Five appeared.   Our city has let me down. These heroes gave their lives for this city. Yes, we made a memorial, one that was beautiful in the beginning.  This ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Hannahs Don't Flinch

In the state of Alabama “they are fittin’ to impeach the governor.” That’s how they say it; “fittin’” being a derivative of “fixing,” and “fixing” being a Southern word used instead of “almost” or “about to.” Another Southern saying is, “Poke him with a fork ‘cause he’s about done.” (a fork is sometimes used to see if a chunk of meat is cooked enough) and, yep, Governor Robert Bentley ... (click for more)

Sports

Evans Brothers Key Boyd-Buchanan Comeback Win

There are times when life simply isn’t fair. Such was the case at Boyd-Buchanan Saturday afternoon in a key District 5-A baseball game between the host Buccaneers and the Grace Academy Golden Eagles. Grace senior Jared Thompson pitched the game of his life and even hit a towering solo home run in the top of the 11 th inning to give his team a 3-2 lead. He ended up not ... (click for more)

Rotary Prep Tennis: Baylor Girls, St. Xavier Boys Win A Division Titles

Baylor girls tennis coach Dustin Kane knows the success in the big three – DecoTurf (2017 runner-up), Rotary (2017 champion) and the TSSAA state tourneys – starts with hard work each August. “We have been preparing all fall and now in the spring and winning another Rotary title is a result of all the hard work,” said Kane. “We have a strong schedule so when we face tough teams ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors