Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Monday, April 10, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

BLEDSOE, ISIAH

3401 CAMPBELL ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)

---

BROOKS, JOSHUA JUSTIN

5423 SCHOOL DR Hixson, 37343

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

---

CHUBBS, ANTONIO KOVACS

12 WOODVALE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374113819

Age at Arrest: 60 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

---

COPPINGER, LOREN JADE

1960 DRIVE ALLEY ROAD ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT UNDER $1,000

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

DABROWSKI, DAWID

9146 HARLEY PLACE OOLTEWAH, 374081719

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

DUNN, WILLIAM R

1615 SAINT ANDREWS DRIVE MURFREESBORO, 371287575

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

DURHAM, JOCELYN MARIE

1770 OCOEE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency:

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

FERRELL, JOSHUA DENOTA

2720 6TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( DRIVING ON REVOKED)

---

FRANCISCO, ALEXIA JEAN

118 REAVLEY RD SALE CREEK, 37373

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

GALLOWAY, HARLEY FAITH

615 BASIL FUGATE RD SPRING CITY, 37381

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

GERTH, MANFRED BODO

9146 HARTLY PLACE OOLTEWAH, 373632903

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

GRAMOUNT, DIANA D

511 N BROADWAY ST KNOXVILLE, 37917

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

---

HARTMAN, DUSTIN ALAN

1334 CLEARPOINT DR HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

---

HUGHLEY, JOHN AMOS

1405 Carousel Rd Chattanooga, 374111006

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

---

KEYSER, MONICA

8309 IRIS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

---

KING, GEVA MICHELLE

300 FLAT BRANCH ROAD TRACY CITY, 37386

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

---

KNAPP, JOSEPH GRGORY

118 REAVLEY RD SALE CREEK, 373739713

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENT

---

LEWIS, AMANDA LEE

4601 ENGLISH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

---

MARTIN, AMY RANEE

6860 LEE HWY CHATTANOOGA, 374162913

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency:

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION DRUG PARAPHERNA

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS L

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( FAILURE TO APPEAR )

---

MCCALEB, SHAYNE DOUGLAS

1432 THRASHER PK HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

MCGILL, CHRISTOPHER LASHAWN

7764 STANDFER GAP RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

---

MOORE, TIMOTHY DEWAYNE

4425 CRESTVIEW DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

PATTY, ERIK DAVID

1254 GREENVIEW LANE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUG

---

PIKE, SHERMAN LEE

10428 BIRCHWOOD PK HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

HARASSMENT

---

RAY, DAVID LEBRON

5221 WOODLAND CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

---

ROBINSON, KEVIN LAMONT

5801 OLD FORT LANE HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PASSING WORTHLESS CHECK(S)

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

---

ROLLINS, CONSUELA DENISE

3606 CENTRAL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374101411

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FAILURE TO APPEAR (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

---

SCOTT, DEQUAN

3932 CAINE LN APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

---

SHIRLEY, TONY D

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

SNYDER, JERRY LEE

113 PROGRESS DR SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

RECKLESS DRIVING

EVADING ARREST (FELONY)

SPEEDING

---

SWANNER, KADDISON G

518 ARTHUR AVENUE MARYVILLE, 378042733

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: UTC

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

---

TERRY, MICHAEL JEROME

3908 JUANDALE TRL APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION

---

WILLIAMS, JAXSON GENE

9A COBRIN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency:

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

EVADING ARREST

