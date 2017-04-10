Marquelle Alexander Rhodes Arrested On Multiple Charges In East Ridge

Monday, April 10, 2017

The Chattanooga Police Department was checking a hit and run suspect vehicle on Thursday, at a BB&T Bank when a black male suspect ran off on foot.

The suspect, Marquelle Alexander Rhodes, was located inside McDonald’s by East Ridge Police, carrying an empty backpack. Security footage showed him entering McDonald’s bathroom with a bulging backpack. A search of the bathroom revealed a large box containing a loaded and chambered Taurus .45 acp handgun, over 2.3 ounces of marijuana, over $600 cash, and multiple Xanax and MDMA tablets.

Rhodes was arrested on multiple charges including possession of drugs for resale and possession of a firearm.