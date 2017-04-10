Jack Maddux Announces Candidacy For United States Congress 4th District Of Tennessee

Monday, April 10, 2017

A Navy veteran, former police officer and local business manager, Jack Maddux, has announced his candidacy for the Republican nomination to the United States Congress District 4 of Tennessee. He made his announcement at the Mountain View Inn in Cleveland.

Mr. Maddux is a longtime resident of the state of Tennessee and currently resides in Cleveland. He graduated summa cum laude from Bryan College in Dayton. Mr. Maddux served honorably in the United States Navy and later as a police officer. During his career in law enforcement, he received several commendations for his efforts in combating crime in our communities. He is a Christian and Constitutional conservative who remains active in local community projects and his local church.

"Tennesseans have fallen victim to Congress’ inability to function," said Mr. Maddux. "They are being financially burdened with the out of control costs of health care. The education of our children is being dictated by Washington bureaucrats that lack the conservative values of Tennesseans. Hard working people here in Tennessee have seen jobs disappear, while worrying about the safety of our nation due to a broken immigration system.

"The President has set forth a bold agenda designed around results. The people of Tennessee understand the value of hard work and the accomplishments that can be achieved as a result."

Mr. Maddux is running for Congress because he said he wants to carry that principle to Washington D.C.

“My experience in the Navy, law enforcement and business has bettered prepared me to take action on the issues facing America and Tennessee," said Mr. Maddux. "Scott Desjarlais has become too comfortable with Washington D.C. I will work hard to be an outspoken voice of the people of Tennessee and remain focused on results, not complacency. I hope that you will join me on this campaign to once again put people first.”