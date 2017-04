Monday, April 10, 2017

A wreck involving a Dixie Produce truck clogged traffic on Interstate 24 westbound in Chattanooga on Monday afternoon.

The wreck happened shortly after 2 p.m. near the Fourth Avenue exit.

The produce truck landed on its side on the driver's side.

There was apparently a second accident a short time after the first one.

One lane of westbound traffic was later opened around the wreck.

Six tow trucks had to be called in to clear the scene.

The wreck was not moved out of the way until around 6 p.m.