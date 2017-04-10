 Monday, April 10, 2017 79.2°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Flintstone, Ga., Man Is Among Pair Charged With Killing 4 Fellow Inmates At S.C. Prison

Monday, April 10, 2017
Denver Jordan Simmons
Denver Jordan Simmons

A former Flintstone, Ga., man is one of two South Carolina convicts charged with strangling four other prisoners to death.

Denver Jordan Simmons, 35, was charged along with Jacob Philip, 25.

Authorities said the pair lured the inmates individually into a cell, then together choked each one to death.

The victims were John King, 52; Jason Kelley, 35; Jimmy Ham, 56, and William Scruggs.

Simmons and Philip were both in prison for killing a woman and her child.

Authorities at the prison near Columbia said the killings were caught on video and the pair confessed.

Simmons has been in prison for a decade after he was convicted of killing a female acquaintance in Colleton County, S.C. He took her debit card and bought pizza for lunch, then got her 13-year-old son from school and killed him also.


