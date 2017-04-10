Developer Defers Project 30 Days For 6 Row Homes On Tremont Street After Opposition

Monday, April 10, 2017

A developer deferred for 30 days a project for six row homes on Tremont Street after issues were raised by neighbors and another developer at the Planning Commission on Monday.

Thomas Connolly said he would meet with neighbors and developer John Wise, who wants to develop a project on the hill above Tremont.

Mr. Connolly said he was told at the Land Development Office that there was not enough rear setback for part of the project. So it was decided to use a rear alleyway as a nature path up a steep hill to Tucker Street to get the necessary depth.

The next-door neighbors said that would bring strangers through their back yard and called it "a trail to nowhere." The neighbor said the trail "is not needed. It's not wanted."

Developer Wise said the Connolly group has already been gouging into the hill below his property, cutting into the amount of roadway he needs for residents to get up and down.

He said city building officials should have given him a head's up about the project. He said he went into the office, confronted one official and "ate him another one."

He said the lower project was "jeopardizing mine. This is totally unacceptable."

Bob McNutt, a longtime North Chattanooga developer, said there had been inadequate planning for the development.

He said that section of Tremont Street across from Aretha Frankensteins at one time was "one of the coolest, quaintest streets in North Chattanooga."