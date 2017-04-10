Condo Project At Tremont/Baker Streets Gets Approval From Planning Panel

Monday, April 10, 2017

Beth Van Deusen confers with City Councilman Jerry Mitchell after condo project at Tremont and Baker streets won approval

The Planning Commission on Monday ruled in favor of developers planning a large condo complex on a North Chattanooga hillside.

The project by the Dynamic Group will stretch from Tremont Street up toward Baker Street.

Beth Van Deusen, neighborhood leader who fought against the project, said it would rise 60 feet high and have entrances on both streets.

She said there was inadequate notice for a meeting on the project by the North Chattanooga C7 panel on Dec. 8. She said she found out about it at the last minute, but none of her neighbors did.

The project was approved at the Dec. 8 meeting.

When the neighborhood group raised objection about improper notice, the C7 group met in January and this time voted the project down. Over 20 residents were there to voice opposition.

However, attorney John Anderson said by then the new Form Based Code was in place and the C7 group was out of business. He said it was an illegal meeting of no effect.

All but three members of the planning panel agreed.

The height of the complex is higher than the Form Based Code allows, but it was approved prior to that code going into effect.