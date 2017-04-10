 Monday, April 10, 2017 68.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Condo Project At Tremont/Baker Streets Gets Approval From Planning Panel

Monday, April 10, 2017
Beth Van Deusen confers with City Councilman Jerry Mitchell after condo project at Tremont and Baker streets won approval
Beth Van Deusen confers with City Councilman Jerry Mitchell after condo project at Tremont and Baker streets won approval

The Planning Commission on Monday ruled in favor of developers planning a large condo complex on a North Chattanooga hillside.

The project by the Dynamic Group will stretch from Tremont Street up toward Baker Street.

Beth Van Deusen, neighborhood leader who fought against the project, said it would rise 60 feet high and have entrances on both streets.

She said there was inadequate notice for a meeting on the project by the North Chattanooga C7 panel on Dec. 8. She said she found out about it at the last minute, but none of her neighbors did.

The project was approved at the Dec. 8 meeting.

When the neighborhood group raised objection about improper notice, the C7 group met in January and this time voted the project down. Over 20 residents were there to voice opposition.

However, attorney John Anderson said by then the new Form Based Code was in place and the C7 group was out of business. He said it was an illegal meeting of no effect.

All but three members of the planning panel agreed.

The height of the complex is higher than the Form Based Code allows, but it was approved prior to that code going into effect.


Bill To Bring Broadband To Rural Communities Passed In Legislature

County Corrections Officer Was Shot In The Back

Developer Defers Project 30 Days For 6 Row Homes On Tremont Street After Opposition


 The Tennessee Legislature on Monday approved passage of the Tennessee Broadband Accessibility Act to bring Internet service to rural areas. The  Tennessee Telecommunications ... (click for more)

An autopsy report says county corrections officer Daniel Hendrix was shot once in the back in the incident on March 29 that claimed his life. The report says he was hit in the right upper ... (click for more)

A developer deferred for 30 days a project for six row homes on Tremont Street after issues were raised by neighbors and another developer at the Planning Commission on Monday. Thomas Connolly ... (click for more)


Opinion

Thomas Jefferson And American Education

The lives of our citizens are enriched through public policies that enhance economic opportunity and freedom. However, some policymakers lack basic understanding of sound economic principles, as well as the fundamental principles of our free enterprise system which include individual initiative, personal responsibility, limited government, respect for private property and the rule ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Hannahs Don't Flinch

In the state of Alabama “they are fittin’ to impeach the governor.” That’s how they say it; “fittin’” being a derivative of “fixing,” and “fixing” being a Southern word used instead of “almost” or “about to.” Another Southern saying is, “Poke him with a fork ‘cause he’s about done.” (a fork is sometimes used to see if a chunk of meat is cooked enough) and, yep, Governor Robert Bentley ... (click for more)

Sports

Matthew Mercer Pitches Second Straight Perfect Game

The likelihood of a high school baseball player pitching a perfect game borders on next to impossible while the odds of a youngster doing it in back to back outings are probably about a hundred gazillion to one. Chattanooga Christian’s Matthew Mercer beat all the odds at home against Notre Dame Monday evening. It was just a five inning game as the Chargers scored one in the ... (click for more)

Hughes Homer Lifts Walker Valley Past Red Bank

Hannah Wood only allowed four runs and eight hits on Monday against visiting Walker Valley, but one of those hits was a three-run homer in the first inning that proved to be the difference as the Lady Mustangs pinned a 4-2 loss on the Red Bank Lionettes in a non-district softball game at Red Bank. Red Bank got a run-scoring double by Kendall Farr and an RBI-single by Sami Shrader ... (click for more)


