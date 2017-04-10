Doors Locked At Longtime Downtown Grocery

Monday, April 10, 2017

Buehler's Market has closed after a long run as a downtown Chattanooga grocery.

The last day for the longtime fixture on Market Street near Fifth was Saturday.

There was no announcement of the closing and no sign on the door. However, it did not open on Monday.

Store employees had been told recently that the end was near.

The store had about 25 employees.

The property was sold by operator Charles Morton earlier this year for $1.6 million. He said afterward that the store would remain open.

Buehler's had been in the same location at 429 Market for over half a century.

Buehler's opened in Chattanooga in 1911 as a unit of the chain of meat markets started by Christian Buehler in 1907. He set up his will so that all profits from his markets would go to support a home for the elderly.