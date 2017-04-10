 Monday, April 10, 2017 68.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Doors Locked At Longtime Downtown Grocery

Monday, April 10, 2017

Buehler's Market has closed after a long run as a downtown Chattanooga grocery.

The last day for the longtime fixture on Market Street near Fifth was Saturday.

There was no announcement of the closing and no sign on the door. However, it did not open on Monday.

Store employees had been told recently that the end was near.

The store had about 25 employees.

The property was sold by operator Charles Morton earlier this year for $1.6 million. He said afterward that the store would remain open.

Buehler's had been in the same location at 429 Market for over half a century.

Buehler's opened in Chattanooga in 1911 as a unit of the chain of meat markets started by Christian Buehler in 1907. He set up his will so that all profits from his markets would go to support a home for the elderly. 

 


April 10, 2017

Bill To Bring Broadband To Rural Communities Passed In Legislature

April 10, 2017

County Corrections Officer Was Shot In The Back

April 10, 2017

Developer Defers Project 30 Days For 6 Row Homes On Tremont Street After Opposition


A developer deferred for 30 days a project for six row homes on Tremont Street after issues were raised by neighbors and another developer at the Planning Commission on Monday. Thomas Connolly ... (click for more)


Bill To Bring Broadband To Rural Communities Passed In Legislature

 The Tennessee Legislature on Monday approved passage of the Tennessee Broadband Accessibility Act to bring Internet service to rural areas. The  Tennessee Telecommunications Association  called it "a good first step toward making broadband available to more rural Tennesseans." “This is a major step in the right direction,” said Levoy Knowles, executive ... (click for more)

County Corrections Officer Was Shot In The Back

An autopsy report says county corrections officer Daniel Hendrix was shot once in the back in the incident on March 29 that claimed his life. The report says he was hit in the right upper back outside a residence in the 300 block of Shawnee Trail. The TBI says four city officers fired at Hendrix who was allegedly acting erratically and carrying a rifle. He had fired a shot ... (click for more)

Opinion

Thomas Jefferson And American Education

The lives of our citizens are enriched through public policies that enhance economic opportunity and freedom. However, some policymakers lack basic understanding of sound economic principles, as well as the fundamental principles of our free enterprise system which include individual initiative, personal responsibility, limited government, respect for private property and the rule ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Hannahs Don't Flinch

In the state of Alabama “they are fittin’ to impeach the governor.” That’s how they say it; “fittin’” being a derivative of “fixing,” and “fixing” being a Southern word used instead of “almost” or “about to.” Another Southern saying is, “Poke him with a fork ‘cause he’s about done.” (a fork is sometimes used to see if a chunk of meat is cooked enough) and, yep, Governor Robert Bentley ... (click for more)

Sports

Matthew Mercer Pitches Second Straight Perfect Game

The likelihood of a high school baseball player pitching a perfect game borders on next to impossible while the odds of a youngster doing it in back to back outings are probably about a hundred gazillion to one. Chattanooga Christian’s Matthew Mercer beat all the odds at home against Notre Dame Monday evening. It was just a five inning game as the Chargers scored one in the ... (click for more)

Hughes Homer Lifts Walker Valley Past Red Bank

Hannah Wood only allowed four runs and eight hits on Monday against visiting Walker Valley, but one of those hits was a three-run homer in the first inning that proved to be the difference as the Lady Mustangs pinned a 4-2 loss on the Red Bank Lionettes in a non-district softball game at Red Bank. Red Bank got a run-scoring double by Kendall Farr and an RBI-single by Sami Shrader ... (click for more)


