County Corrections Officer Was Shot In The Back

Monday, April 10, 2017

An autopsy report says county corrections officer Daniel Hendrix was shot once in the back in the incident on March 29 that claimed his life.

The report says he was hit in the right upper back outside a residence in the 300 block of Shawnee Trail.

The TBI says four city officers fired at Hendrix who was allegedly acting erratically and carrying a rifle.

He had fired a shot before officers arrived, police said.

Hendrix was celebrating his 26th birthday with two female city police officers, who were off duty.