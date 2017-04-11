Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Tuesday, April 11, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

Here are the mug shots:

AKRIDGE, JERTERRIUS MARSHAWN

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 05/13/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY) BAGGETT, EMILY MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 07/08/1992

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

CONSPIRACY TO COMMITT AGG ASSAULT FELONY RECKLESS BELL, PATRICK

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 03/13/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2017

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS BONE, JEFFREY JAMAR

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 12/12/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE BOWMAN, KAMARIE KAVON

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 06/08/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT BRADLEY, DERRICK LEWAUGHN

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 02/03/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2017

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) BRANNON, CHANITY BROOKE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 10/17/1989

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE CANNON, ERIC LEWIS

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 03/27/1985

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR CATCHINGS, DAVID RAY

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 03/06/1980

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC CLABORN, BOBBY LORN

Age at Arrest: 68

Date of Birth: 04/05/1949

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2017

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

CLOUD, CHERRI T

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 10/16/1970

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2017

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA CO. GA) COTMAN, BENJAMIN BOYD

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 10/10/1981

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

EMBRY, ALDEN ALFONSO

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 10/21/1997

Arresting Agency: UTC



Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL (UNDER AGE)

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE MARIJUANA FAIRES, AMERKA LEDYIA

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 07/19/1963

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2017

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY, GEORGIA) FERRELL, DYLAN HUNTER

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 08/26/1993

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD FORESTER, AMANDA GAYL

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 02/13/1988

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATT. POSSESSION OF METH FO FREDERICK, MICHAEL JAMES

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 10/08/1987

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2017

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT GLADDEN, APRIL MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 11/26/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT UNDER $500 GUFFEY, APRIL D

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 12/20/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2017

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS GUSTUS, ADRIAN LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 06/17/1998

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HAYES, MITCHELL ARDAL

Age at Arrest: 62

Date of Birth: 03/05/1955

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FALSIFICATION OF THE RESUL

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF COCAINE)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSESSION OF COCAINE)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRU

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC HOLLAND, WILLIAM KYLE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 05/20/1985

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT HUFF, ASHLEY NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 04/10/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENT JONES, TREVOR JAMES

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 12/17/1993

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JORDAN, SHEILA DARLENE

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 05/16/1964

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2017

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION KEYT, JASON DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 07/30/1987

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY ( MOTOR VEHICLE ) KYLE, CHARLES ARTHUR

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 03/08/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2017

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS LANE, CHRISTOPHER DEMETRIUS

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 01/30/1995

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT LANFORD, WILLIAM DAVID

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 04/01/1962

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT LAPLUME, LAUREL ANDREA

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 12/17/1992

Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain



Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE

LORRAIN, DAREN PAUL

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 03/26/1975

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT MAHAFFEY, JANELLE PAIGE

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 10/09/1994

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

VANDALISM MCINTOSH, JOHN EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 09/16/1987

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR NEAL, ROBERT LEE

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 03/21/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

BURGLARY

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF NELSON, DEMETRIUS RASHAD

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 10/25/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION) PARKS, MARKITA LAVERN

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 01/25/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY PETERS, COREY DEMOND

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 08/11/1990

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FO

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUP

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ROBBERY) ROACH, APRIL DAWN

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 10/09/1980

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC ROGERS, KENDRICK STEFFON

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 02/28/1995

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAM

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTIT

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF HYDROCODONE RUTLEDGE, NAQUITTA JESSELLE

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 02/08/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT





SAMPSON, JONATHAN LEE

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 11/09/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2017

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (FANNIN COUNTY GA) SKILES, ALISON LYNN

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 06/19/1982

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE SKINNER, VALERIE MELISSA

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 02/12/1971

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FAILURE TO APPEAR STOUDEMIRE, JAMAYL JORDAN

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 05/27/1994

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF FIREARM WITH VIOLENT FELONY CONVICTI SUMMEROW, ZACHARY DWIGHT

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 10/06/1991

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT TURNER, BOBBY RAY

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 06/11/1985

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF LESS THAN .5 UNDERWOOD, DEJUAN DEVONTE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 06/26/1989

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WADE, CADARIUS L

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 10/09/1992

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WALLIS, BENJAMIN THOMAS

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 08/01/1987

Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall



Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR) WHALEY, EMILY DENISE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 07/04/1980

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

