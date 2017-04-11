Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:
AKRIDGE, JERTERRIUS MARSHAWN
3925 CAMILLA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
---
BAGGETT, EMILY MICHELLE
1321 LOVELADY LEWIS RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
CONSPIRACY TO COMMITT AGG ASSAULT FELONY RECKLESS
---
BELL, PATRICK
5505 BRAINERED ROAD ROOM 323 CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
---
BONE, JEFFREY JAMAR
1329 GADD RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
BOWMAN, KAMARIE KAVON
5609 KENYON ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
BRADLEY, DERRICK LEWAUGHN
1056 N ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
BRANNON, CHANITY BROOKE
12 GLOVER DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
CANNON, ERIC LEWIS
127 GOODSON AVENUE RED BANK, 37405
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
CATCHINGS, DAVID RAY
6475 BROOKMEAD CIRCLE HIXSON, 37379
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
---
CLABORN, BOBBY LORN
2237 PETERSON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 68 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
---
CLOUD, CHERRI T
6324 HARRISON OOLTEWAH ROAD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA CO.
GA)
---
COTMAN, BENJAMIN BOYD
3606 3RD AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
EMBRY, ALDEN ALFONSO
308 CHALFORD CT FRANKLIN, 37069
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
FAIRES, AMERKA LEDYIA
3818 KINGWOOD CIRCLE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY, GEORGIA)
---
FERRELL, DYLAN HUNTER
3204 REDEDING RD APT 20B RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
---
FORESTER, AMANDA GAYL
1117 ASLINGER ROAD SALE CREEK, 37373
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATT. POSSESSION OF METH FO
---
FREDERICK, MICHAEL JAMES
10002 ROLLING WIND DR SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
HARASSMENT
---
GLADDEN, APRIL MICHELLE
1111 LAURELWOOD DR EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT UNDER $500
---
GUFFEY, APRIL D
5505 BRAINERD RD ROOM 323 CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
---
GUSTUS, ADRIAN LAMAR
635 N MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HAYES, MITCHELL ARDAL
8331 OAK DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FALSIFICATION OF THE RESUL
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF COCAINE)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSESSION OF COCAINE)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRU
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
---
HOLLAND, WILLIAM KYLE
759 SIMMONS TAWZER ROAD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
HUFF, ASHLEY NICOLE
2508 WHEELER AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENT
---
JONES, TREVOR JAMES
1525 VINES AVE EAST RIDGE, 37421
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
JORDAN, SHEILA DARLENE
4605 WOODMORE VIEW CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
---
KEYT, JASON DEWAYNE
173 OLD HICKORY DR. BEACH BROVE, 37018
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
THEFT OF PROPERTY ( MOTOR VEHICLE )
---
KYLE, CHARLES ARTHUR
1909 RAWLINGS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
---
LANE, CHRISTOPHER DEMETRIUS
4342 SHAWNEE CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
---
LANFORD, WILLIAM DAVID
1373 MEADOWOOD DRIVE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
LAPLUME, LAUREL ANDREA
11804 BURCHARD RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
---
LEWIS, DERRICK LABRON
208 WATER ST APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( DOMESTIC ASSAULT )
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( DOMESTIC ASSAULT )
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
LORRAIN, DAREN PAUL
3001 IRONWOOD DRIVE NASHVILLE, 37214
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
MAHAFFEY, JANELLE PAIGE
610 BROOKHAVEN CIRCLE FT. OGLETHORPE, 30742
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
VANDALISM
---
MCINTOSH, JOHN EDWARD
1117 ASLINGER ROAD SALE CREEK, 37373
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
NEAL, ROBERT LEE
2220 CRESCENT CLUB DR. SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BURGLARY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
NELSON, DEMETRIUS RASHAD
3401 CAMPBELL STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION)
---
PARKS, MARKITA LAVERN
8869 MILLARD LEE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
PETERS, COREY DEMOND
823 WOODMORE TERRACE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FO
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUP
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ROBBERY)
---
ROACH, APRIL DAWN
700 CITY HALL FORT OGLETHORPE, 30742
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
---
ROGERS, KENDRICK STEFFON
12 GLOVER KNOLL ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAM
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTIT
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF HYDROCODONE
---
RUTLEDGE, NAQUITTA JESSELLE
1504 SOUTH BEECH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
SAHBAZ, ANEL
5406 ALTHEA AVENUE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
STALKING
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
SAMPSON, JONATHAN LEE
8 BUCK SHOT RD YOUNG HARRIS,
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FUGITIVE (FANNIN COUNTY GA)
---
SKILES, ALISON LYNN
2001 MOWBRAY PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
SKINNER, VALERIE MELISSA
9933 ROLLING WIND DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
STOUDEMIRE, JAMAYL JORDAN
3603 4TH AVE. CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF FIREARM WITH VIOLENT FELONY CONVICTI
---
SUMMEROW, ZACHARY DWIGHT
1701 E 14TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT
---
TURNER, BOBBY RAY
895 DRY VALLEY ROAD ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF LESS THAN .5
---
UNDERWOOD, DEJUAN DEVONTE
8824 NELSON ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WADE, CADARIUS L
2904 E. 37TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WALLIS, BENJAMIN THOMAS
1306 VERMONT ST ETOWAH, 37331
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
---
WHALEY, EMILY DENISE
2342 SPRING PLACE ROAD CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WHATLEY, THOMAS ROOSEVELT
4908 SAINT ELMO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374091726
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
WHITE, LERANCE T
200 BOOTH ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
---
WILEY, CHRISTOPHER DEWAYNE
2201 E 37TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
