Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Tuesday, April 11, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

Here are the mug shots:

AKRIDGE, JERTERRIUS MARSHAWN
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 05/13/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
BAGGETT, EMILY MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 07/08/1992
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • CONSPIRACY TO COMMITT AGG ASSAULT FELONY RECKLESS
BELL, PATRICK
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 03/13/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
BONE, JEFFREY JAMAR
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 12/12/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
BOWMAN, KAMARIE KAVON
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 06/08/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BRADLEY, DERRICK LEWAUGHN
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 02/03/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
BRANNON, CHANITY BROOKE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 10/17/1989
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
CANNON, ERIC LEWIS
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 03/27/1985
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
CATCHINGS, DAVID RAY
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 03/06/1980
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
CLABORN, BOBBY LORN
Age at Arrest: 68
Date of Birth: 04/05/1949
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

CLOUD, CHERRI T
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 10/16/1970
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA CO. GA)
COTMAN, BENJAMIN BOYD
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 10/10/1981
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
EMBRY, ALDEN ALFONSO
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 10/21/1997
Arresting Agency: UTC

Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL (UNDER AGE)
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE MARIJUANA
FAIRES, AMERKA LEDYIA
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 07/19/1963
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY, GEORGIA)
FERRELL, DYLAN HUNTER
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 08/26/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
FORESTER, AMANDA GAYL
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 02/13/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATT. POSSESSION OF METH FO
FREDERICK, MICHAEL JAMES
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 10/08/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • HARASSMENT
GLADDEN, APRIL MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 11/26/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT UNDER $500
GUFFEY, APRIL D
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 12/20/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
GUSTUS, ADRIAN LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 06/17/1998
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HAYES, MITCHELL ARDAL
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 03/05/1955
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FALSIFICATION OF THE RESUL
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF COCAINE)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSESSION OF COCAINE)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRU
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
HOLLAND, WILLIAM KYLE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 05/20/1985
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
HUFF, ASHLEY NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 04/10/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENT
JONES, TREVOR JAMES
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 12/17/1993
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JORDAN, SHEILA DARLENE
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 05/16/1964
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
KEYT, JASON DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 07/30/1987
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY ( MOTOR VEHICLE )
KYLE, CHARLES ARTHUR
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 03/08/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
LANE, CHRISTOPHER DEMETRIUS
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 01/30/1995
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
LANFORD, WILLIAM DAVID
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 04/01/1962
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
LAPLUME, LAUREL ANDREA
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 12/17/1992
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain

Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE

LORRAIN, DAREN PAUL
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 03/26/1975
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MAHAFFEY, JANELLE PAIGE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 10/09/1994
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • VANDALISM
MCINTOSH, JOHN EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 09/16/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
NEAL, ROBERT LEE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 03/21/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • BURGLARY
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
NELSON, DEMETRIUS RASHAD
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 10/25/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION)
PARKS, MARKITA LAVERN
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 01/25/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
PETERS, COREY DEMOND
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 08/11/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FO
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUP
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ROBBERY)
ROACH, APRIL DAWN
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 10/09/1980
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
ROGERS, KENDRICK STEFFON
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 02/28/1995
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAM
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTIT
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF HYDROCODONE
RUTLEDGE, NAQUITTA JESSELLE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 02/08/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT


SAMPSON, JONATHAN LEE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 11/09/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (FANNIN COUNTY GA)
SKILES, ALISON LYNN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 06/19/1982
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SKINNER, VALERIE MELISSA
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 02/12/1971
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
STOUDEMIRE, JAMAYL JORDAN
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 05/27/1994
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF FIREARM WITH VIOLENT FELONY CONVICTI
SUMMEROW, ZACHARY DWIGHT
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 10/06/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT
TURNER, BOBBY RAY
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 06/11/1985
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF LESS THAN .5
UNDERWOOD, DEJUAN DEVONTE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 06/26/1989
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WADE, CADARIUS L
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 10/09/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WALLIS, BENJAMIN THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 08/01/1987
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall

Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
WHALEY, EMILY DENISE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 07/04/1980
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WHATLEY, THOMAS ROOSEVELT
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 12/28/1963
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
WHITE, LERANCE T
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 05/27/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
WILEY, CHRISTOPHER DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 01/28/1978
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)


