Signal Mountain Council Thanks Mark Rothberger For 20 Years Of Service As Judge

Tuesday, April 11, 2017 - by Gail Perry

The Signal Mountain Council on Monday thanked Mark Rothberger for serving the citizens of the town for more than 20 years in the capacity of town judge. His tenure started in September 1996 when he was appointed to fill the position left when Bob Moon resigned to move to General Sessions Court. Judge Rothberger was elected to the position in November that year, and re-elected in 1998, 2006 and 2014. He recently retired from the post.

The Signal Mountain Fire Department will be getting five new semi-automatic defibrillators.

The vote was unanimous to accept the bid for spending not more than $14,000 for the equipment. This was not the lowest bid, but was the one that met all the requirements needed by the department. That cost is under the amount that was budgeted for the defibrillators. The new ones will replace others that have been used for 10 years.

The Signal Mountain water department is owned by the town. The most recent value of the property and lines owned by the utility, based on the tax assessment, would cost a private company $24,850 in property taxes. Because Signal Mountain owns the utility, during the year the town’s money and employees’ time is invested in it. By state law, to offset the investment, the town is allowed to receive payments in lieu of ad valorem tax on the property, equivalent to what would be collected in property taxes from a private business. This money from the water fund will be transferred to the general fund.

A discussion about parking was started by a resident who lives on Cherokee Lane. He said that police recently gave warning tickets to cars parked along Cherokee Lane and Signal Road with two wheels on the sidewalk because the street is narrow. This has caused the cars to park completely on the street, he said, which makes traffic cross double yellow lines to get around them. It is dangerous either way, he said, because the parked cars and camper trailers obstruct vision and make it dangerous for pedestrians and children playing. He made the suggestion to require all cars to park in driveways of the houses along the roads. City Manager Boyd Veal said after the matter is discussed with the public works department and more citizen input is collected, the issue will be taken up by the council at the next agenda session on April 24.

Also at the meeting, Rita Irvin was appointed to the Beautification Committee.