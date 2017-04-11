 Tuesday, April 11, 2017 80.6°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Signal Mountain Council Thanks Mark Rothberger For 20 Years Of Service As Judge

Tuesday, April 11, 2017 - by Gail Perry
From left are Robert Spalding, Vice Mayor Dick Gee, Judge Mark Rothberger, Mayor Chris Howley, Amy Speek and Dan Landrum
- photo by Gail Perry

The Signal Mountain Council on Monday thanked Mark Rothberger for serving the citizens of the town for more than 20 years in the capacity of town judge. His tenure started in September 1996 when he was appointed to fill the position left when Bob Moon resigned to move to General Sessions Court. Judge Rothberger was elected to the position in November that year, and re-elected in 1998, 2006 and 2014. He recently retired from the post.

 

The Signal Mountain Fire Department will be getting five new semi-automatic defibrillators.

The vote was unanimous to accept the bid for spending not more than $14,000 for the equipment. This was not the lowest bid, but was the one that met all the requirements needed by the department. That cost is under the amount that was budgeted for the defibrillators. The new ones will replace others that have been used for 10 years.

 

The Signal Mountain water department is owned by the town. The most recent value of the property and lines owned by the utility, based on the tax assessment, would cost a private company $24,850 in property taxes. Because Signal Mountain owns the utility, during the year the town’s money and employees’ time is invested in it. By state law, to offset the investment, the town is allowed to receive payments in lieu of ad valorem tax on the property, equivalent to what would be collected in property taxes from a private business. This money from the water fund will be transferred to the general fund.

 

A discussion about parking was started by a resident who lives on Cherokee Lane. He said that police recently gave warning tickets to cars parked along Cherokee Lane and Signal Road with two wheels on the sidewalk because the street is narrow. This has caused the cars to park completely on the street, he said, which makes traffic cross double yellow lines to get around them. It is dangerous either way, he said, because the parked cars and camper trailers obstruct vision and make it dangerous for pedestrians and children playing. He made the suggestion to require all cars to park in driveways of the houses along the roads. City Manager Boyd Veal said after the matter is discussed with the public works department and more citizen input is collected, the issue will be taken up by the council at the next agenda session on April 24.

 

Also at the meeting, Rita Irvin was appointed to the Beautification Committee.  


A Brainerd woman said her former boyfriend broke into her house and tried to drown her in the bathtub. William Hoyt Daniel, 20, of 606 N. Parkdale Ave., is charged with two counts of aggravated assault and aggravated burglary. He is also charged with two counts of failure to appear in court, reckless driving, two counts of possession of a controlled substance and domestic ... (click for more)

The 13-year-old boy suffering from a single gunshot wound from an accidental shooting on Sunday, has succumbed to his injuries. He passed away Mon day  evening. Chattanooga Police responded to  2600 block E. 21st Street,  to a call of a person shot on Sunday afternoon. Officers arrived on the scene to find a 13-year-old boy suffering from a single gunshot ... (click for more)

Thomas Jefferson And American Education

The lives of our citizens are enriched through public policies that enhance economic opportunity and freedom. However, some policymakers lack basic understanding of sound economic principles, as well as the fundamental principles of our free enterprise system which include individual initiative, personal responsibility, limited government, respect for private property and the rule ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: CVB Under Pressure

Put me down as one who was proud of the way the Hamilton County Commission met with leaders of the Chattanooga Convention and Visitor’s Bureau last Wednesday. Both sides were civil, listened to what the other had to say, and set a standard for when political factions “agree to disagree.” But the push-me-pull-you isn’t over by a long shot and the guess here is the CVB will lose up ... (click for more)

Matthew Mercer Pitches Second Straight Perfect Game

The likelihood of a high school baseball player pitching a perfect game borders on next to impossible while the odds of a youngster doing it in back to back outings are probably about a hundred gazillion to one. Chattanooga Christian’s Matthew Mercer beat all the odds at home against Notre Dame Monday evening. It was just a five inning game as the Chargers scored one in the ... (click for more)

Soddy-Daisy Clips No. 2 Ooltewah 5-3 In 5-3A Baseball

With two of the top pitchers in District 5-3A starting Monday’s game at A.C. “Bud” Ball Field in Ooltewah, there was no reason to think either the Owls or Soddy-Daisy Trojans would be scoring a lot of runs. Soddy-Daisy’s Logan Workman’s ERA is 1.44. Ooltewah’s Daniel Willie has been stingy with runs as well. “Coming into the game we thought if we could score three ... (click for more)


