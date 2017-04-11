 Tuesday, April 11, 2017 80.6°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


2 City Council Incumbents Facing Runoff Election Today

Tuesday, April 11, 2017

Two City Council incumbents are facing runoff elections today.

Chris Anderson is being opposed by Erskine Oglesby in District 7.

Demetrus Coonrod is trying to unseat Yusuf Hakeem in District 9.

Earlier, novice politician Anthony Byrd defeated Council Chairman Moses Freeman in District 8.

Darrin Ledford was the only candidate for the District 4 seat given up by Larry Grohn when he ran for mayor.

Mayor Andy Berke and council members will be sworn into office on Monday at 3 p.m. at the Tivoli Theater.

The new council will then meet on Tuesday.

The polls close at 7 p.m. and the results should be known a short time later.

 


April 11, 2017

Brainerd Woman Says Daniel Tried To Drown Her In Bathtub

April 11, 2017

13-Year-Old Boy Who Was Accidentally Shot On Sunday Dies

April 11, 2017

Signal Mountain Council Thanks Mark Rothberger For 20 Years Of Service As Judge


A Brainerd woman said her former boyfriend broke into her house and tried to drown her in the bathtub. William Hoyt Daniel, 20, of 606 N. Parkdale Ave., is charged with two counts of aggravated ... (click for more)

The 13-year-old boy suffering from a single gunshot wound from an accidental shooting on Sunday, has succumbed to his injuries. He passed away Mon day  evening. Chattanooga Police ... (click for more)

The Signal Mountain Council on Monday thanked Mark Rothberger for serving the citizens of the town for more than 20 years in the capacity of town judge. His tenure started in September 1996 when ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Brainerd Woman Says Daniel Tried To Drown Her In Bathtub

A Brainerd woman said her former boyfriend broke into her house and tried to drown her in the bathtub. William Hoyt Daniel, 20, of 606 N. Parkdale Ave., is charged with two counts of aggravated assault and aggravated burglary. He is also charged with two counts of failure to appear in court, reckless driving, two counts of possession of a controlled substance and domestic ... (click for more)

13-Year-Old Boy Who Was Accidentally Shot On Sunday Dies

The 13-year-old boy suffering from a single gunshot wound from an accidental shooting on Sunday, has succumbed to his injuries. He passed away Mon day  evening. Chattanooga Police responded to  2600 block E. 21st Street,  to a call of a person shot on Sunday afternoon. Officers arrived on the scene to find a 13-year-old boy suffering from a single gunshot ... (click for more)

Opinion

Thomas Jefferson And American Education

The lives of our citizens are enriched through public policies that enhance economic opportunity and freedom. However, some policymakers lack basic understanding of sound economic principles, as well as the fundamental principles of our free enterprise system which include individual initiative, personal responsibility, limited government, respect for private property and the rule ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: CVB Under Pressure

Put me down as one who was proud of the way the Hamilton County Commission met with leaders of the Chattanooga Convention and Visitor’s Bureau last Wednesday. Both sides were civil, listened to what the other had to say, and set a standard for when political factions “agree to disagree.” But the push-me-pull-you isn’t over by a long shot and the guess here is the CVB will lose up ... (click for more)

Sports

Matthew Mercer Pitches Second Straight Perfect Game

The likelihood of a high school baseball player pitching a perfect game borders on next to impossible while the odds of a youngster doing it in back to back outings are probably about a hundred gazillion to one. Chattanooga Christian’s Matthew Mercer beat all the odds at home against Notre Dame Monday evening. It was just a five inning game as the Chargers scored one in the ... (click for more)

Soddy-Daisy Clips No. 2 Ooltewah 5-3 In 5-3A Baseball

With two of the top pitchers in District 5-3A starting Monday’s game at A.C. “Bud” Ball Field in Ooltewah, there was no reason to think either the Owls or Soddy-Daisy Trojans would be scoring a lot of runs. Soddy-Daisy’s Logan Workman’s ERA is 1.44. Ooltewah’s Daniel Willie has been stingy with runs as well. “Coming into the game we thought if we could score three ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors