2 City Council Incumbents Facing Runoff Election Today

Tuesday, April 11, 2017

Two City Council incumbents are facing runoff elections today.

Chris Anderson is being opposed by Erskine Oglesby in District 7.

Demetrus Coonrod is trying to unseat Yusuf Hakeem in District 9.

Earlier, novice politician Anthony Byrd defeated Council Chairman Moses Freeman in District 8.

Darrin Ledford was the only candidate for the District 4 seat given up by Larry Grohn when he ran for mayor.

Mayor Andy Berke and council members will be sworn into office on Monday at 3 p.m. at the Tivoli Theater.

The new council will then meet on Tuesday.

The polls close at 7 p.m. and the results should be known a short time later.