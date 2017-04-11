 Tuesday, April 11, 2017 68.7°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Coonrod Defeats Hakeem; Anderson Falls To Oglesby In City Council Runoffs

Tuesday, April 11, 2017

  • Erskine Oglesby and wife, Sheryl, celebrate

    - photo by John Shackleford

  • Watching the returns

    - photo by John Shackleford

  • Winning candidate with campaign manager Dalton Temple

    - photo by John Shackleford

  • Manny Rico, who endorsed Erskine Oglesby, dropped by the campaign headquarters

    - photo by John Shackleford

  • Demetrus Coonrod takes congratulatory call

    - photo by John Shackleford

  • Coonrod supporters

    - photo by John Shackleford

  • District 9 winner with backer

    - photo by John Shackleford

Incumbent Chris Anderson lost to challenger Erskine Oglesby in the District 7 City Council runoff after the early voting returns gave the incumbent a slim lead.

Demetrus Coonrod won over incumbent Yusuf Hakeem in District 9.

District 7

Erskine Oglesby 740

Chris Anderson 628

District 9

Demetrus Coonrod 700

Yusuf Hakeem 467

There were 2,113 votes cast out of 18,779 eligible voters.

Earlier, novice politician Anthony Byrd defeated Council Chairman Moses Freeman in District 8.

Darrin Ledford was the only candidate for the District 4 seat given up by Larry Grohn when he ran for mayor.

Mayor Andy Berke and council members will be sworn into office on Monday at 3 p.m. at the Tivoli Theater.

The new council will then meet on Tuesday.

The polls close at 7 p.m. and the results should be known a short time later.

 


April 11, 2017

Man Injured In Shooting At Interstate Rest Area In Cumberland County

April 11, 2017

Catoosa County Arrest Report For March 31-April 6

April 11, 2017

Fort Oglethorpe Arrest Report For March 31-April 6


Authorities are investigating a shooting that occurred at a rest area on Interstate 40 on Friday at approximately 4:30 pm (CST). Cumberland County 911 received a call that a man had been ... (click for more)

Click  here  for the Catoosa County arrest report for March 31-April 6. (click for more)

Here is the Fort Oglethorpe arrest report for March 31-April 6: 03-31-17 Joseph Taylor Campbell, 27, of 2627 Hixson Pike, Hixson arrested for theft by shoplifting, violation of Georgia’s ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Man Injured In Shooting At Interstate Rest Area In Cumberland County

Authorities are investigating a shooting that occurred at a rest area on Interstate 40 on Friday at approximately 4:30 pm (CST). Cumberland County 911 received a call that a man had been shot in the chest at the 324 East Bound rest area on Interstate 40. Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, Tennessee Highway Patrol, and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation responded to the scene ... (click for more)

Catoosa County Arrest Report For March 31-April 6

Click  here  for the Catoosa County arrest report for March 31-April 6. (click for more)

Opinion

Destroying The Charm On The North Shore

I have one question.  Are the members of the Planning Commission hand picked by the developers?  They seem to be hell-bent on ruining our North Shore by building condos and apartments on every square inch and the residents that this is effecting be darned. They are taking away the charm and replacing it with volumes of traffic and construction. Destroying our North ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: CVB Under Pressure

Put me down as one who was proud of the way the Hamilton County Commission met with leaders of the Chattanooga Convention and Visitor’s Bureau last Wednesday. Both sides were civil, listened to what the other had to say, and set a standard for when political factions “agree to disagree.” But the push-me-pull-you isn’t over by a long shot and the guess here is the CVB will lose up ... (click for more)

Sports

Walker Valley Clips Central 1-0 On Smith's RBI Hit In Sixth

Natalie Pruitt threw a four-hit shutout and designated player Bailey Smith drove in the game’s only run with a sixth-inning single – a rocket past first base – and Walker Valley escaped with a 1-0 softball victory over Central on Tuesday. The Lady Mustangs (15-9) posted their second straight non-district win – they beat Red Bank 4-2 on Monday – and return to District 5-3A action ... (click for more)

GPS Attacks Early In 9-2 Win Over Soddy Daisy

The GPS Bruisers and the Soddy Daisy Trojans both face two of their most fierce district softball rivals on Thursday.  Based on Tuesday’s results between these two outstanding teams, the Bruisers appear to be a bit more prepared. Soddy Daisy took a 1-0 lead in the first inning, only to watch as the host Bruisers batted around and scored five runs in the bottom of the frame. ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors