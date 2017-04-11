Coonrod Defeats Hakeem; Anderson Falls To Oglesby In City Council Runoffs

Tuesday, April 11, 2017

Manny Rico, who endorsed Erskine Oglesby, dropped by the campaign headquarters - photo by John Shackleford

Winning candidate with campaign manager Dalton Temple - photo by John Shackleford

Incumbent Chris Anderson lost to challenger Erskine Oglesby in the District 7 City Council runoff after the early voting returns gave the incumbent a slim lead.

Demetrus Coonrod won over incumbent Yusuf Hakeem in District 9.

District 7

Erskine Oglesby 740

Chris Anderson 628

District 9

Demetrus Coonrod 700

Yusuf Hakeem 467

There were 2,113 votes cast out of 18,779 eligible voters.

Earlier, novice politician Anthony Byrd defeated Council Chairman Moses Freeman in District 8.

Darrin Ledford was the only candidate for the District 4 seat given up by Larry Grohn when he ran for mayor.

Mayor Andy Berke and council members will be sworn into office on Monday at 3 p.m. at the Tivoli Theater.

The new council will then meet on Tuesday.

The polls close at 7 p.m. and the results should be known a short time later.