13-Year-Old Boy Who Was Accidentally Shot On Sunday Dies

Tuesday, April 11, 2017

The 13-year-old boy suffering from a single gunshot wound from an accidental shooting on Sunday, has succumbed to his injuries. He passed away Monday evening.

Chattanooga Police responded to 2600 block E. 21st Street, to a call of a person shot on Sunday afternoon. Officers arrived on the scene to find a 13-year-old boy suffering from a single gunshot wound to the head. Hamilton County EMS transported the boy to a local hospital.

Another juvenile boy, 16, who was in the home at the time of the incident, called 911 for help.

Investigators found no evidence to indicate this was anything other than an accident.



Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525.