Brainerd Woman Says Daniel Tried To Drown Her In Bathtub

Tuesday, April 11, 2017
William Hoyt Daniel
William Hoyt Daniel

A Brainerd woman said her former boyfriend broke into her house and tried to drown her in the bathtub.

William Hoyt Daniel, 20, of 606 N. Parkdale Ave., is charged with two counts of aggravated assault and aggravated burglary.

He is also charged with two counts of failure to appear in court, reckless driving, two counts of possession of a controlled substance and domestic assault.

The woman said she had not been with Daniel since his last arrest for domestic assault. She said the judge told him to stay away from her.

In an incident on Dec. 18, she said she heard a knock on the door and then Daniel forced his way inside.

She said he attacked her when she told him she was going to call her father.

The woman said Daniel trashed her apartment before knocking her to the floor and dragging her to the bathroom.

She said he then turned on the faucet and held her head under the water trying to drown her.

The report says, "Eventually, after the drowning fails, the defendant flees the apartment."

Police said Daniel "has several previous arrests for domestic assault against the victim and others."

 


