Tuesday, April 11, 2017

Here is the Fort Oglethorpe arrest report for March 31-April 6:

03-31-17

Joseph Taylor Campbell, 27, of 2627 Hixson Pike, Hixson arrested for theft by shoplifting, violation of Georgia’s controlled substance act and drugs not in original container.



Randy Abraham, 28, of 1830 Fant Drive, Ft Oglethorpe arrested on charges of driving while unlicensed/never licensed, failure to move over and suspended registration.



Carla L. Harris, 47, of 812 West 14th Street, Ft Oglethorpe arrested for theft by shoplifting.



Nicholas Allen Anderson, 33, of 14 Phillips Drive, Ft Oglethorpe arrested for obstruction of officers.



Shonique Nechelle Smith, 25, 1418 Carousel Road, Chattanooga arrested on an outstanding warrant.



04-01-17

Stephen Eric Wills, 30, of 13 High Street, Rossville arrested on charges leaving the scene of an accident, no proof of insurance and stop sign violation.



Ralph Perry Chapman, 54, of 163 County Road 323, Higdon, AL arrested on an outstanding warrant.



04-02-17

Rusty Donyal Rector, 28, of 584 Pine Grove Access Road, Ringgold arrested on charges of aggravated stalking and disorderly conduct.



04-04-17

Christopher Brian Pulley, 44, of 2414 Lyndon Avenue, Red Bank arrested for theft by shoplifting.



04-06-17

Andria May Kolywck, 30, of 297 Jackson Street, Trenton arrested for disorderly conduct.



Leslie Shawn Durham, 40, of 23 Pegram Circle, Ft Oglethorpe arrested on charges of drinking and disorderly.



Citation Statistics:



Speeding……….3

Driving while license suspended or revoked………2

Duty of driver to stop at or return to scene of accident……….1

Defective/missing windshields or windshield wipers…………2

Failure to move over for emergency vehicles……….1

Failure to signal turn or lane change………..2

Following too closely……….7

License required……….3

Failure to obey traffic control devices……….3

Suspended registration……….1

Driving on roadways laned for traffic……….1

Seat belt violations………..3

Public drunkenness………..1

Failure to exercise due care……….1

Operation of vehicle without current plate……….6

Failure to obey stop signs and/or yield signs………..1

Proof of insurance required……….2





