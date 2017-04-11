 Tuesday, April 11, 2017 68.7°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Fort Oglethorpe Arrest Report For March 31-April 6

Tuesday, April 11, 2017

Here is the Fort Oglethorpe arrest report for March 31-April 6:

03-31-17
Joseph Taylor Campbell, 27, of 2627 Hixson Pike, Hixson arrested for theft by shoplifting, violation of Georgia’s controlled substance act and drugs not in original container.

Randy Abraham, 28, of 1830 Fant Drive, Ft Oglethorpe arrested on charges of driving while unlicensed/never licensed, failure to move over and suspended registration.

Carla L. Harris, 47, of 812 West 14th Street, Ft Oglethorpe arrested for theft by shoplifting.

Nicholas Allen Anderson, 33, of 14 Phillips Drive, Ft Oglethorpe arrested for obstruction of officers.

Shonique Nechelle Smith, 25, 1418 Carousel Road, Chattanooga arrested on an outstanding warrant.

04-01-17
Stephen Eric Wills, 30, of 13 High Street, Rossville arrested on charges leaving the scene of an accident, no proof of insurance and stop sign violation.

Ralph Perry Chapman, 54, of 163 County Road 323, Higdon, AL arrested on an outstanding warrant.

04-02-17
Rusty Donyal Rector, 28, of 584 Pine Grove Access Road, Ringgold arrested on charges of aggravated stalking and disorderly conduct.

04-04-17
Christopher Brian Pulley, 44, of 2414 Lyndon Avenue, Red Bank arrested for theft by shoplifting.

04-06-17
Andria May Kolywck, 30, of 297 Jackson Street, Trenton arrested for disorderly conduct.

Leslie Shawn Durham, 40, of 23 Pegram Circle, Ft Oglethorpe arrested on charges of drinking and disorderly.

Citation Statistics:

Speeding……….3
Driving while license suspended or revoked………2
Duty of driver to stop at or return to scene of accident……….1
Defective/missing windshields or windshield wipers…………2
Failure to move over for emergency vehicles……….1
Failure to signal turn or lane change………..2
Following too closely……….7
License required……….3
Failure to obey traffic control devices……….3
Suspended registration……….1
Driving on roadways laned for traffic……….1
Seat belt violations………..3
Public drunkenness………..1
Failure to exercise due care……….1
Operation of vehicle without current plate……….6
Failure to obey stop signs and/or yield signs………..1
Proof of insurance required……….2



Man Injured In Shooting At Interstate Rest Area In Cumberland County

Authorities are investigating a shooting that occurred at a rest area on Interstate 40 on Friday at approximately 4:30 pm (CST). Cumberland County 911 received a call that a man had been shot in the chest at the 324 East Bound rest area on Interstate 40. Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, Tennessee Highway Patrol, and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation responded to the scene ... (click for more)

Opinion

Destroying The Charm On The North Shore

I have one question.  Are the members of the Planning Commission hand picked by the developers?  They seem to be hell-bent on ruining our North Shore by building condos and apartments on every square inch and the residents that this is effecting be darned. They are taking away the charm and replacing it with volumes of traffic and construction. Destroying our North ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: CVB Under Pressure

Put me down as one who was proud of the way the Hamilton County Commission met with leaders of the Chattanooga Convention and Visitor’s Bureau last Wednesday. Both sides were civil, listened to what the other had to say, and set a standard for when political factions “agree to disagree.” But the push-me-pull-you isn’t over by a long shot and the guess here is the CVB will lose up ... (click for more)

Sports

Walker Valley Clips Central 1-0 On Smith's RBI Hit In Sixth

Natalie Pruitt threw a four-hit shutout and designated player Bailey Smith drove in the game’s only run with a sixth-inning single – a rocket past first base – and Walker Valley escaped with a 1-0 softball victory over Central on Tuesday. The Lady Mustangs (15-9) posted their second straight non-district win – they beat Red Bank 4-2 on Monday – and return to District 5-3A action ... (click for more)

GPS Attacks Early In 9-2 Win Over Soddy Daisy

The GPS Bruisers and the Soddy Daisy Trojans both face two of their most fierce district softball rivals on Thursday.  Based on Tuesday’s results between these two outstanding teams, the Bruisers appear to be a bit more prepared. Soddy Daisy took a 1-0 lead in the first inning, only to watch as the host Bruisers batted around and scored five runs in the bottom of the frame. ... (click for more)


