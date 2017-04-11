Man Injured In Shooting At Interstate Rest Area In Cumberland County

Tuesday, April 11, 2017

Authorities are investigating a shooting that occurred at a rest area on Interstate 40 on Friday at approximately 4:30 pm (CST).

Cumberland County 911 received a call that a man had been shot in the chest at the 324 East Bound rest area on Interstate 40. Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, Tennessee Highway Patrol, and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation responded to the scene to determine what had happened.

Injured at the scene was Chadwick Ellsworth Barnthouse, 39, of Virginia, who had suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and hand. Mr. Barnthouse was airlifted to UT Hospital as TDOT was informed that Interstate 40 would be closed temporarily to allow the helicopter to land.

Preliminary investigation confirms that this event was a single act and not an active shooter event. There is no danger to the public at this time.

Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Investigators, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Tennessee Highway Patrol Criminal Investigation Division continue to work together on this investigation.