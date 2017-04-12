 Wednesday, April 12, 2017 66.2°F   clear   Clear

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Wednesday, April 12, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

Here are the mug shots:

AMEY, CORDERIOUS LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 08/13/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
BALLINGER, MARISSA LYNNE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 10/28/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2017
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF/DOMESTIC
BENNETT, CRYSTAL RENEE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 12/02/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000
BOLT, BRADLEY STEPHEN
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 11/07/1957
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
BRISENO-MUNIZ, MARCO ANTONIO
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 12/21/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2017
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • EVADING ARREST
BRYSON, RYAN ANDREW
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 10/02/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
BURROWS, DYLAN JOSEPH
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 06/23/1995
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CAMPBELL, JOSEPH TAYLOR
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 11/28/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
CASTEEL, JAMIE REBECCA
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 09/13/1976
Arresting Agency: Alcoholic BEV Comm

Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2017
Charge(s):
  • SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR
CULPEPPER, JAMES ROBERT
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 07/31/1955
Arresting Agency: UTC

Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2017
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

CULPEPPER, JOHNATHAN S
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 06/08/1978
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS. OF METH FOR RESALE)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS. OF METH FOR RESALE)
DOBBS, THOMAS LEE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 05/22/1994
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
EDWARDS, BRANDON JAMALL
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 07/18/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
FISHER, MAURICE ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 09/24/1975
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (KIDNAPPING)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ROBBERY)
GABBARD, BONNIE ELAINE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 06/14/1980
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE POSSESSION OF METHA
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)
GREEN, FELICIA SHAWNTA
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 03/19/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (INDECENT EXPOSURE)
HARBISON, JAMES CAMERON
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 01/06/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
HARRIS, KARLA LOUISE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 07/30/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
  • REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
HELTON, REGGIE THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 01/27/1975
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HERKLEY, ROBERT LORINZO
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 04/02/1983
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER 1000)

HICKEY, ROBERT LEON
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 04/20/1963
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
HODGES, ANGELA DANIEILLE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 12/16/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
HOLDEN, JIMMY RANDLE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 07/28/1995
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
HUDSON, RUTH C
Age at Arrest: 69
Date of Birth: 07/26/1947
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
HUNT, REBECKA MARIE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 09/08/1988
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2017
Charge(s):
  • ALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLE
  • POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE I CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
HYATTE, ASHLEY JOY
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 12/15/1982
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
KESLER, BARBIE NATASHA
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 02/04/1985
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
KIDWELL, JAMISON SHANE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 04/25/1974
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
MCCOY, MARY J
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 07/22/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
MCCRARY-LANGSTON, SKYLAR L
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 11/21/1998
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • BURGLARY

MCNABB, BRITTANY NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 04/05/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2017
Charge(s):
  • CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)
  • CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)
NELSON, HOLLIE ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 08/22/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2017
Charge(s):
  • CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT
PATEL, JITESHBHAI K
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 12/14/1977
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REYNOSO-JACINTO, JUAN E
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 03/05/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2017
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
RICHARDSON, ANGELA JUANITA
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 03/08/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT UNDER $1,000
ROBERTS, PAUL LEONARD
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 10/12/1976
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
RUTHERFORD, CASSIE LEA
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 05/01/1983
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
STINNETT, ASHLAE SUZANNE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 02/18/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
TAYLOR, DOMINIQUE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 12/30/1995
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF A DANGEROUS
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPTED AGRAVATED BURGLA
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
TURNER, JESSICA AUTUMN
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 05/03/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (OVER $1000)

VARNER, JERRY DEAN
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 02/17/1964
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
WALKER, DERRICK KEITH
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 10/10/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2017
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
WALLER, CID F
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 12/01/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
WATKINS, MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 08/07/1966
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
WHITENER, MORGAN RAULSTON
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 11/17/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 50
WILLIAMSON, JOHN G
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 08/12/1975
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF HEROIN
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
WOODS, ISAAC RAY
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 08/29/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION



April 12, 2017

April 12, 2017

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

April 11, 2017

Man Injured In Shooting At Interstate Rest Area In Cumberland County

April 11, 2017

Catoosa County Arrest Report For March 31-April 6


Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: AMEY, CORDERIOUS LEBRON  4103 DAYTON BLVD #C57 RED BANK, 37415  Age at Arrest: 23 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga ... (click for more)

Authorities are investigating a shooting that occurred at a rest area on Interstate 40 on Friday at approximately 4:30 pm (CST). Cumberland County 911 received a call that a man had been ... (click for more)

Click  here  for the Catoosa County arrest report for March 31-April 6. (click for more)


Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: AMEY, CORDERIOUS LEBRON  4103 DAYTON BLVD #C57 RED BANK, 37415  Age at Arrest: 23 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY REGISTRATION, EXPIRED --- BALLINGER, MARISSA LYNNE  1439 GARDENHIRE STREET SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, ... (click for more)

Man Injured In Shooting At Interstate Rest Area In Cumberland County

Authorities are investigating a shooting that occurred at a rest area on Interstate 40 on Friday at approximately 4:30 pm (CST). Cumberland County 911 received a call that a man had been shot in the chest at the 324 East Bound rest area on Interstate 40. Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, Tennessee Highway Patrol, and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation responded to the scene ... (click for more)

Opinion

Destroying The Charm On The North Shore

I have one question.  Are the members of the Planning Commission hand picked by the developers?  They seem to be hell-bent on ruining our North Shore by building condos and apartments on every square inch and the residents that this is effecting be darned. They are taking away the charm and replacing it with volumes of traffic and construction. Destroying our North ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: A State's Steel Magnolia

If I’ve said it once I’ve said it 1,000 times. In times of crisis, keep your mouth shut. The Miranda is right – “anything you say can … and will … be used against you.” In the last week, as we have witnessed the predictable but still spectacular fall of Alabama Governor Robert Bentley, the unlikely hero in the scornful ouster has been Heather Hannah, whose family has been friends ... (click for more)

Sports

Walker Valley Clips Central 1-0 On Smith's RBI Hit In Sixth

Natalie Pruitt threw a four-hit shutout and designated player Bailey Smith drove in the game’s only run with a sixth-inning single – a rocket past first base – and Walker Valley escaped with a 1-0 softball victory over Central on Tuesday. The Lady Mustangs (15-9) posted their second straight non-district win – they beat Red Bank 4-2 on Monday – and return to District 5-3A action ... (click for more)

GPS Attacks Early In 9-2 Win Over Soddy Daisy

The GPS Bruisers and the Soddy Daisy Trojans both face two of their most fierce district softball rivals on Thursday.  Based on Tuesday’s results between these two outstanding teams, the Bruisers appear to be a bit more prepared. Soddy Daisy took a 1-0 lead in the first inning, only to watch as the host Bruisers batted around and scored five runs in the bottom of the frame. ... (click for more)


