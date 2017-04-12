Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:
AMEY, CORDERIOUS LEBRON
4103 DAYTON BLVD #C57 RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
---
BALLINGER, MARISSA LYNNE
1439 GARDENHIRE STREET SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF/DOMESTIC
---
BENNETT, CRYSTAL RENEE
4107 FAGAN ST APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000
---
BOLT, BRADLEY STEPHEN
1240 WILSON AVENUE CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
---
BRISENO-MUNIZ, MARCO ANTONIO
3104 15TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071846
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
EVADING ARREST
---
BRYSON, RYAN ANDREW
6341 FAIREST DRIVE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
BURROWS, DYLAN JOSEPH
311 SKIP LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
CAMPBELL, JOSEPH TAYLOR
2629 HIXSON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 373793584
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
---
CASTEEL, JAMIE REBECCA
250 SERENA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Alcoholic BEV Comm
SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR
---
CULPEPPER, JAMES ROBERT
4510 MONTVIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
CULPEPPER, JOHNATHAN S
8 FRANKLIN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS.
OF METH FOR RESALE)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS. OF METH FOR RESALE)
---
DOBBS, THOMAS LEE
3906 WILEY AVENUE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
EDWARDS, BRANDON JAMALL
829 WOODMORE CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
FISHER, MAURICE ALEXANDER
2002 LAURA ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (KIDNAPPING)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ROBBERY)
---
GABBARD, BONNIE ELAINE
1664 GREENDALE WAY APT 217 HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE POSSESSION OF METHA
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)
---
GREEN, FELICIA SHAWNTA
4904 WOODLAND VIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374102164
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (INDECENT EXPOSURE)
---
HARBISON, JAMES CAMERON
8425 STORMY HOLLOW ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
HARRIS, KARLA LOUISE
958 GRAYSVILLE RD RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
HELTON, REGGIE THOMAS
10671 LOVELL ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HERKLEY, ROBERT LORINZO
911 ALTAMONT RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER 1000)
---
HICKEY, ROBERT LEON
1608 MCCALLIE FERRY ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
HODGES, ANGELA DANIEILLE
1918 MORRIS HILL ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
HOLDEN, JIMMY RANDLE
219 WALTHALL AVENUE CHICKAMAUGA, 30707
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
HUDSON, RUTH C
217 US 127 SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 69 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
---
HUNT, REBECKA MARIE
1001 DARTMOUTH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
ALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLE
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE I CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
HYATTE, ASHLEY JOY
13905 LILLARD ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
KESLER, BARBIE NATASHA
107 CEDAR LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
KIDWELL, JAMISON SHANE
2207 LYNDON AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
---
MARTIN, QUENTIN D
2561 SRATOGA CT MURFREESBORO, 37130
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OVER 1000 (AUTO)
---
MCCOY, MARY J
4329 LAZARD ST EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
MCCRARY-LANGSTON, SKYLAR L
3516 MIMBRO LANE EAST RIDGE, 374121341
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
BURGLARY
---
MCNABB, BRITTANY NICOLE
309 WALMART DR LOT 3 SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)
---
NELSON, HOLLIE ELIZABETH
8974 REGENT LANE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT
---
PATEL, JITESHBHAI K
2884 LAYFAYETTE ROAD FORT OGLETHORPE, 30742
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency:
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
REYNOSO-JACINTO, JUAN E
1901 E 35TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
---
RICHARDSON, ANGELA JUANITA
113 LAUREL DRIVE RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT UNDER $1,000
---
ROBERTS, PAUL LEONARD
250 EVERGLADES ROAD ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
---
ROGERS, CAMERON LEE
209 LAND CASTER AVENUE #B CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
SIMPLE ASSAULT DOMESTIC
SIMPLE ASSAULT DOMESTIC
SIMPLE ASSAULT DOMESTIC
---
RUTHERFORD, CASSIE LEA
9907 ROLLING WIND DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
STINNETT, ASHLAE SUZANNE
215 BRYAN STREET ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
TAYLOR, DOMINIQUE
2710 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF A DANGEROUS
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPTED AGRAVATED BURGLA
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
---
TURNER, JESSICA AUTUMN
1706 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY (OVER $1000)
---
VARNER, JERRY DEAN
1717 DUNCAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
WALKER, DERRICK KEITH
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
WALLER, CID F
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
WATKINS, MICHELLE
4768 NW MARLIE CIRCLE CLEVELAND, 37421
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
WHITENER, MORGAN RAULSTON
7135 SYLAR ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 50
---
WILLIAMSON, JOHN G
10815 NELSON ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF HEROIN
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
WOODS, ISAAC RAY
112 S ASTER CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
