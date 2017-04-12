Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Wednesday, April 12, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

Here are the mug shots:

AMEY, CORDERIOUS LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 08/13/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED BALLINGER, MARISSA LYNNE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 10/28/1984

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2017

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF/DOMESTIC BENNETT, CRYSTAL RENEE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 12/02/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000 BOLT, BRADLEY STEPHEN

Age at Arrest: 59

Date of Birth: 11/07/1957

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC BRISENO-MUNIZ, MARCO ANTONIO

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 12/21/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2017

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

EVADING ARREST BRYSON, RYAN ANDREW

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 10/02/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE BURROWS, DYLAN JOSEPH

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 06/23/1995

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA CAMPBELL, JOSEPH TAYLOR

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 11/28/1989

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2017

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE CASTEEL, JAMIE REBECCA

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 09/13/1976

Arresting Agency: Alcoholic BEV Comm



Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2017

Charge(s):

SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR CULPEPPER, JAMES ROBERT

Age at Arrest: 61

Date of Birth: 07/31/1955

Arresting Agency: UTC



Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2017

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

CULPEPPER, JOHNATHAN S

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 06/08/1978

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS. OF METH FOR RESALE)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS. OF METH FOR RESALE) DOBBS, THOMAS LEE

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 05/22/1994

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT EDWARDS, BRANDON JAMALL

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 07/18/1988

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT FISHER, MAURICE ALEXANDER

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 09/24/1975

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (KIDNAPPING)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ROBBERY) GABBARD, BONNIE ELAINE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 06/14/1980

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE POSSESSION OF METHA

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY) GREEN, FELICIA SHAWNTA

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 03/19/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (INDECENT EXPOSURE) HARBISON, JAMES CAMERON

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 01/06/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE HARRIS, KARLA LOUISE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 07/30/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY HELTON, REGGIE THOMAS

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 01/27/1975

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HERKLEY, ROBERT LORINZO

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 04/02/1983

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER 1000)

HICKEY, ROBERT LEON

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 04/20/1963

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY HODGES, ANGELA DANIEILLE

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 12/16/1974

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE HOLDEN, JIMMY RANDLE

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 07/28/1995

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT HUDSON, RUTH C

Age at Arrest: 69

Date of Birth: 07/26/1947

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE HUNT, REBECKA MARIE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 09/08/1988

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2017

Charge(s):

ALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLE

POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE I CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE HYATTE, ASHLEY JOY

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 12/15/1982

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE KESLER, BARBIE NATASHA

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 02/04/1985

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

KIDWELL, JAMISON SHANE

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 04/25/1974

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION) MCCOY, MARY J

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 07/22/1970

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY MCCRARY-LANGSTON, SKYLAR L

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 11/21/1998

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

BURGLARY

MCNABB, BRITTANY NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 04/05/1989

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2017

Charge(s):

CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)

CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT) NELSON, HOLLIE ELIZABETH

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 08/22/1986

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2017

Charge(s):

CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT PATEL, JITESHBHAI K

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 12/14/1977

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE REYNOSO-JACINTO, JUAN E

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 03/05/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2017

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS RICHARDSON, ANGELA JUANITA

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 03/08/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT UNDER $1,000 ROBERTS, PAUL LEONARD

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 10/12/1976

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S RUTHERFORD, CASSIE LEA

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 05/01/1983

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA STINNETT, ASHLAE SUZANNE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 02/18/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE TAYLOR, DOMINIQUE

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 12/30/1995

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF A DANGEROUS

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPTED AGRAVATED BURGLA

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY) TURNER, JESSICA AUTUMN

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 05/03/1988

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (OVER $1000)