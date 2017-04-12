 Wednesday, April 12, 2017 72.7°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Gang Member Shot And Killed On Rawlings Street Early Wednesday Morning

Wednesday, April 12, 2017

A validated gang member was shot and killed early Wednesday morning on Rawlings Street.

Officers were called at 2:26 a.m. to respond to a person shot in the 1900 block of Rawlings Street.
 
One victim was found deceased on the sidewalk. He suffered a gunshot wound to the head. No suspect information was provided.
 
Members of the Violent Crimes Bureau are following all actionable leads. The victim's name will be released pending next of kin notification. 
 
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525


April 12, 2017

Police Blotter: Caller "From Publishers Clearinghouse" Upset When Man Does Not Give Personal Info; Good Samaritan Turns Out To Be Thief

April 12, 2017

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

April 11, 2017

Man Injured In Shooting At Interstate Rest Area In Cumberland County


Police went to Foster Road to speak with a man who said he received a call from 876-567-6394. The man on the phone said his name was Dave and he had won money from Publishers Clearing House. ... (click for more)

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: AMEY, CORDERIOUS LEBRON  4103 DAYTON BLVD #C57 RED BANK, 37415  Age at Arrest: 23 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga ... (click for more)

Authorities are investigating a shooting that occurred at a rest area on Interstate 40 on Friday at approximately 4:30 pm (CST). Cumberland County 911 received a call that a man had been ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Police Blotter: Caller "From Publishers Clearinghouse" Upset When Man Does Not Give Personal Info; Good Samaritan Turns Out To Be Thief

Police went to Foster Road to speak with a man who said he received a call from 876-567-6394. The man on the phone said his name was Dave and he had won money from Publishers Clearing House. The man then asked for his personal information. When the man refused the man cussed him out.  * * * Police were dispatched to Ruth Street on a stolen vehicle. The homeowner said ... (click for more)

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: AMEY, CORDERIOUS LEBRON  4103 DAYTON BLVD #C57 RED BANK, 37415  Age at Arrest: 23 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY REGISTRATION, EXPIRED --- BALLINGER, MARISSA LYNNE  1439 GARDENHIRE STREET SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, ... (click for more)

Opinion

Destroying The Charm On The North Shore

I have one question.  Are the members of the Planning Commission hand picked by the developers?  They seem to be hell-bent on ruining our North Shore by building condos and apartments on every square inch and the residents that this is effecting be darned. They are taking away the charm and replacing it with volumes of traffic and construction. Destroying our North ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: A State’s Steel Magnolia

If I’ve said it once I’ve said it 1,000 times. In times of crisis, keep your mouth shut. The Miranda is right – “anything you say can … and will … be used against you.” In the last week, as we have witnessed the predictable but still spectacular fall of Alabama Governor Robert Bentley, the unlikely hero in the scornful ouster has been Heather Hannah, whose family has been friends ... (click for more)

Sports

Walker Valley Clips Central 1-0 On Smith's RBI Hit In Sixth

Natalie Pruitt threw a four-hit shutout and designated player Bailey Smith drove in the game’s only run with a sixth-inning single – a rocket past first base – and Walker Valley escaped with a 1-0 softball victory over Central on Tuesday. The Lady Mustangs (15-9) posted their second straight non-district win – they beat Red Bank 4-2 on Monday – and return to District 5-3A action ... (click for more)

GPS Attacks Early In 9-2 Win Over Soddy Daisy

The GPS Bruisers and the Soddy Daisy Trojans both face two of their most fierce district softball rivals on Thursday.  Based on Tuesday’s results between these two outstanding teams, the Bruisers appear to be a bit more prepared. Soddy Daisy took a 1-0 lead in the first inning, only to watch as the host Bruisers batted around and scored five runs in the bottom of the frame. ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors