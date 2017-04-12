Gang Member Shot And Killed On Rawlings Street Early Wednesday Morning

A validated gang member was shot and killed early Wednesday morning on Rawlings Street.

One victim was found deceased on the sidewalk. He suffered a gunshot wound to the head. No suspect information was provided.

Members of the Violent Crimes Bureau are following all actionable leads. The victim's name will be released pending next of kin notification.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 .

Officers were called at 2:26 a.m. to respond to a person shot in the 1900 block of Rawlings Street.