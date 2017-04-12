Police Blotter: Caller "From Publishers Clearinghouse" Upset When Man Does Not Give Personal Info; Good Samaritan Turns Out To Be Thief

Wednesday, April 12, 2017

Police went to Foster Road to speak with a man who said he received a call from 876-567-6394.

The man on the phone said his name was Dave and he had won money from Publishers Clearing House. The man then asked for his personal information. When the man refused the man cussed him out.

Police were dispatched to Ruth Street on a stolen vehicle. The homeowner said that when his wife went to work in the morning his truck was still in the driveway. He said he has a camera on the front of his house and you can hear in the video his truck alarm going off at 7:22 a.m. He said he did not realize the vehicle was stolen until about 11 a.m. He said he did leave the keys to the vehicle inside.

Police responded to 4th Ave. on a suspicious activity call. A resident said he observed an unknown black male canvassing his back yard, then jump in a silver sedan (with two other occupants) and drive off. The resident said he has been burglarized twice before and saw the action as suspicious. The house was put on the watch list.

At Elements on Standifer Gap Road, a woman said she came home and found someone had super glued her door lock. She said she left home around 5 a.m. and came home around 6 p.m. She had to call a locksmith to have the lock replaced. At this time it is unknown who super glued her lock.



There was a shoplifting incident at the Circle K at 4900 Brainerd Road. The manager said a white male took a can of Fix-A-Flat from the store without paying and used it to repair his scooter tire. When confronted, the suspect began cursing at the manager and fled the scene on a dark blue scooter.

A couple said they were at the soccer field on Union Avenue for about an hour. When they returned to their vehicle, they found the passenger window was smashed out. A backpack/purse with miscellaneous items and wallet was stolen. The estimated loss of the items was about $250. They estimated the window to be about $200 to fix.

A complainant in the Shallowford Road area said every morning at approximately between 7 a.m. and 7:15 a.m. there is a vehicle that runs the stop sign at the Moss and South streets as well as the sign posted at Moss and Shallowford. The caller described the vehicle as a compact four-door maroon car with a female driver.

A woman on Tunnel Boulevard said FedEx delivered a package to her front porch at 10:53 a.m. She arrived home at or about 9 p.m. and there was no package on her porch. She said that she confirmed delivery. The package was a purchase she made on Ebay for a Sony Play Station 4, which she paid $200 for.

A woman left her green 2006 Jeep Grand Cherokee parked in front of her home on Dee Drive. The next morning she discovered that three of her tires had been cut and flattened. The woman said she has an idea of who did this but she was waiting on the Housing Authority to pull the video footage before she has proof.

Officers went to the Marriott on Carter Street for a disorder. Upon arrival hotel security had threeparties outside their rooms and explained that it was a verbal disorder between two rooms over being loud. Courtney Brinkley and her girlfriend, Ms. Opal Harris, stated they were having a normal relationship argument and it did get loud. At this point the neighboring room, Mr. Marc Matalavage, banged on the door to quiet down and turned his music up loud. All parties stated that they began arguing through the adjoining room doors. All parties were intoxicated and hotel staff asked all parties to leave the hotel for the night.



There was an attempted theft at Central Designs at 4767 Highway 58. The manager showed an officer video of when the suspects arrived on the back side of the business in a red Chevrolet S10 truck. Both suspects were white males. One suspect had exited the truck and attempted to hitch the trailer to the truck. However, there were additional locks on the trailer, which the suspect did not see. The dog began barking and the alarm sounded. The suspect dropped the trailer hitch and got back into the truck. The truck sped away.

Police responded to Highway 153 at I 75 South for a road rage incident. Dustin Gushwa said a vehicle attempted to go around him in the emergency lane, which irritated him. He stated he began flipping the individual off and the two began cursing at one another. At one point, Mr. Gushwa told the other driver to pull over to which he obliged. Mr. Gushwa stated he approached the other vehicle to confront him regarding his driving abilities when he observed the other driver holding a handgun between his legs. At this point he backed away and contacted police. Police then spoke to the other driver, Eric Jones, who stated Mr. Gushwa was blocking both lanes with his truck and, as he attempted to pass, Mr. Gushwa swerved as if he were going to run him off the road which caused the verbal and hand gesture disorder. Once pulled over, Mr. Jones stated he did not draw his gun but simply had it ready because he did not know the other driver's intentions.

An officer was dispatched to suspicious activity at 2200 Hamilton Place Blvd (Toys R Us). Upon arrival, he was asked by management to walk through the building because "they have had a lot of people come in the store with empty bags and then leave with those bags full." The officer walked through the building and made contact with a few customers but none of them were carrying around bags.

A resident of E. 17th Street said someone slashed four of his tires on two vehicles some time in the night. Police had no suspect information or leads at the time of the report. The victim stated through an interpreter that this is the fourth time this has occurred and their home has been burglarized as well.

A woman told police that an unidentified black male wearing all white clothes helped her to hook her vehicle up to jumper cables when it died at 1010 Broad St. However, the Good Samaritan then took her wallet from the edge of the car and ran away. There was about $100 cash in the wallet. The woman cancelled all her credit and debit cards while police were still on the scene. No suspect information was available except the description of a tall thin black male with gray facial hair, wearing all white, and carrying a Jimmy John's bag.