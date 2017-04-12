DuPont Elementary And East Ridge Elementary Win $50,000 Each From The Leonore Annenberg School Fund For Children

Wednesday, April 12, 2017

Public Education Foundation announced two grants of $50,000 each from The Leonore Annenberg School Fund for Children to DuPont Elementary and East Ridge Elementary. DuPont will remodel and repurpose the existing library into the “Epicenter of Learning and Collaboration,” provide students with new books and e-readers, build a “Mealtime Conversation” learning lab, and refurbish areas dedicated to technology and collaboration. East Ridge will allow students at all levels to benefit from a new “Synergy Station” with updated reading materials, literary technology, and new seating in their library.

This is the eighth year of a collaborative effort between PEF and The Leonore Annenberg School Fund for Children resulting in significant financial support to 14 area schools. 2017 marks the final year of grants from the Leonore Annenberg School Fund for Children, which will have given a total of $7 million to 91 public elementary schools that are in financial need and serve a high proportion of children from families living in poverty.



“For a decade, the Leonore Annenberg School Fund has sought to create new learning opportunities for public elementary school students,” said Gail Levin, Ph.D., director of the program, which is administered by the Annenberg Public Policy Center of the University of Pennsylvania. “We are grateful for the steady, hands-on support of our regional partner organizations, the commitment and passion of teachers and staff in each school recipient, and especially the children who gave joy and meaning to our collective efforts.”



“Leonore Annenberg was committed to improving the lives of children, particularly those who, with support, will become leaders of the next generation,” said PEF president Dan Challener. “These grants certainly underscore the heart of her mission to provide students resources to help them shine brightly. We are so pleased to announce this year’s awards to Dupont Elementary and East Ridge Elementary. The public will be invited to celebrations at each school in the fall to see how these grants are making a difference for students.”



In 1997, the late philanthropist Walter Annenberg made a special opportunity grant to Chattanooga as part of his national call to arms in support of American public education. That support, which recognized the merger of city schools with the surrounding Hamilton County system, helped to create PEF’s Leadership Initiative. Several years later, additional support was designated for a strategic communications plan and mission-focused public relations work. The Leonore Annenberg School Fund for Children grants build upon this legacy of partnership.

In total, The Leonore Annenberg School Fund for Children has given over $1 million to schools in southeast Tennessee. Previous local grants have funded diverse projects including a reading lab, multimedia facility, art studio, media center, classroom technology, playground improvements, science lab, classroom book nooks, Chromebooks, a student leadership program, software, and technology upgrades.