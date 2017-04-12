Senator David Perdue Tours I-85 Bridge Repair In Atlanta

Wednesday, April 12, 2017

Senator David Perdue on Wednesday toured construction of the I-85 bridge repair.

“I am grateful that no Georgians were injured during the I-85 bridge collapse,” said Senator Perdue. “A special thank you goes out to our first responders for their swift action to protect everyone in the vicinity of the incident. After surveying the damage first hand on the ground, I am confident we will continue to work closely to coordinate our state and federal entities to get I-85 up and running again as soon as humanly possible. ”

“It’s really great to have you here today, Senator, pledging your federal support, and all the help that you’ve afforded Georgia is just outstanding,” said Commissioner McMurry. “From President Trump to Secretary Chao to you and our whole delegation, everyone has been so helpful throughout this process. It's been really important since we are all hands on deck to get this interstate open as soon as possible.”

Click here to download video from the tour.