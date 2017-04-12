 Wednesday, April 12, 2017 86.2°F   scattered clouds   Scattered Clouds

Senator David Perdue Tours I-85 Bridge Repair In Atlanta

Wednesday, April 12, 2017
Senator David Perdue and Georgia Department of Transportation Commissioner Russell McMurry discuss the I-85 bridge rebuilding effort and construction progress
Senator David Perdue and Georgia Department of Transportation Commissioner Russell McMurry discuss the I-85 bridge rebuilding effort and construction progress

Senator David Perdue on Wednesday toured construction of the I-85 bridge repair.

“I am grateful that no Georgians were injured during the I-85 bridge collapse,” said Senator Perdue. “A special thank you goes out to our first responders for their swift action to protect everyone in the vicinity of the incident. After surveying the damage first hand on the ground, I am confident we will continue to work closely to coordinate our state and federal entities to get I-85 up and running again as soon as humanly possible.

 

“It’s really great to have you here today, Senator, pledging your federal support, and all the help that you’ve afforded Georgia is just outstanding,” said Commissioner McMurry. “From President Trump to Secretary Chao to you and our whole delegation, everyone has been so helpful throughout this process. It's been really important since we are all hands on deck to get this interstate open as soon as possible.”

 

April 12, 2017

Police Blotter: Caller "From Publishers Clearinghouse" Upset When Man Does Not Give Personal Info; Good Samaritan Turns Out To Be Thief

Police went to Foster Road to speak with a man who said he received a call from 876-567-6394. The man on the phone said his name was Dave and he had won money from Publishers Clearing House. The man then asked for his personal information. When the man refused the man cussed him out.  * * * Police were dispatched to Ruth Street on a stolen vehicle. The homeowner said ... (click for more)

Grand Jury No Bills And True Bills

Here are the latest no bills and true bills from the Hamilton County Grand Jury: No Bills: DAILEY, DENNISE RENEE W 32 F 0 1 GS 1655564 POSS. METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE DONAHUE, ARTHUR JAMES B 27 M 0 1 GS 1656608 CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS HURD, ALLEN L B 53 M 0 1 GS 1640227 POSS OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE HYMES, RODNEY DEWAYNE B 49 M 0 1 GS 1650799 POSSESSION ... (click for more)

Opinion

Destroying The Charm On The North Shore - And Response

I have one question.  Are the members of the Planning Commission hand picked by the developers?  They seem to be hell-bent on ruining our North Shore by building condos and apartments on every square inch and the residents that this is effecting be darned. They are taking away the charm and replacing it with volumes of traffic and construction. Destroying our North ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: A State’s Steel Magnolia

If I’ve said it once I’ve said it 1,000 times. In times of crisis, keep your mouth shut. The Miranda is right – “anything you say can … and will … be used against you.” In the last week, as we have witnessed the predictable but still spectacular fall of Alabama Governor Robert Bentley, the unlikely hero in the scornful ouster has been Heather Hannah, whose family has been friends ... (click for more)

Sports

Walker Valley Clips Central 1-0 On Smith's RBI Hit In Sixth

Natalie Pruitt threw a four-hit shutout and designated player Bailey Smith drove in the game’s only run with a sixth-inning single – a rocket past first base – and Walker Valley escaped with a 1-0 softball victory over Central on Tuesday. The Lady Mustangs (15-9) posted their second straight non-district win – they beat Red Bank 4-2 on Monday – and return to District 5-3A action ... (click for more)

GPS Attacks Early In 9-2 Win Over Soddy Daisy

The GPS Bruisers and the Soddy Daisy Trojans both face two of their most fierce district softball rivals on Thursday.  Based on Tuesday’s results between these two outstanding teams, the Bruisers appear to be a bit more prepared. Soddy Daisy took a 1-0 lead in the first inning, only to watch as the host Bruisers batted around and scored five runs in the bottom of the frame. ... (click for more)


